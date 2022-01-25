Information about COVID-19 at Grande Cache Institution

GRANDE CACHE, AB, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada (CSC) advises that 7 inmates at Grande Cache in Alberta have tested positive for COVID-19. The health and safety of our employees, inmates, and the public continue to be our top priority. We are closely monitoring the situation, and measures are in place to minimize spread of the virus within the institution.

COVID-19 testing is being offered to inmates and staff. Employees are required to perform rapid self-tests and attest to a negative result in order to prevent possible spread at the institution. Inmate testing numbers are available on our website. The number of inmate active cases currently reported for this institution are based on either rapid tests or PCR tests. The number may change as more testing is conducted and laboratory-confirmed results are available.

This is an evolving situation and we continue to apply and reinforce infection prevention and control measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19, and adapt based on public health advice. All staff are provided with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including, for example, medical masks, respirators, and face shields. All inmates are provided medical masks and are encouraged to wear them at all times when not in their cells. Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting throughout the site is continuing.

CSC has been vaccinating inmates since January 2021. All offenders, including new admissions to CSC, are being offered the vaccination at all institutions. As part of the ongoing vaccination process, a third dose, or booster, is also being offered. More information and data on vaccines administered to federal inmates is available on our website.

All individuals entering the institution are actively screened, and decisions regarding access to the site as well as programs and services are made in consideration of public health advice. In-person visits are temporarily suspended at Grande Cache Institution. During this time, other options are available to inmates to connect with their family and support networks.

We are committed to reducing the risks of COVID-19 in all of our operations. We will continue to work with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), local public health, as well as unions and stakeholders to take any further steps needed to ensure everyone's safety.

Quick facts

Grande Cache Institution is a medium-security facility, situated in Grande Cache, Alberta . The rated capacity of the institution is 243.

. The rated capacity of the institution is 243. To date, 82.7% of inmates at Grande Cache Institution are fully vaccinated, 87.8% have received at least one dose, and 40.1% are fully vaccinated with boosters.

CSC provides its own health care to inmates. Health Services are provided by an interdisciplinary health care team at all institutions consisting of physicians, nurses, psychologists, social workers and others. In the context of an outbreak, these professionals work closely with the inmates to provide ongoing assessments, health education, and treatment as needed.

CSC communicates with inmates, staff, and stakeholders regularly to raise awareness of health and safety measures, including the importance of layers of protection such as vaccination, proper mask wearing, frequent hand washing/sanitizing, and physical distancing.

Associated links

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Jeff Campbell, Regional Communications Manager, Prairie Region Correctional Service Canada, [email protected]