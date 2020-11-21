Information about COVID-19 at Edmonton Institution

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada (CSC) advises that there is currently one inmate who has tested positive for COVID-19 at Edmonton Institution in Alberta. The inmate was newly committed to CSC's custody, is being medically isolated and is closely monitored by staff.

As of November 20, 2020, there are seven active cases of COVID-19 among people who work at Edmonton Institution and they are all self-isolating at home. While the most recent case is currently under investigation, the other six cases have been closely reviewed, and in collaboration with public health partners, it has been determined that these cases were community acquired.

CSC is working closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and local public health authorities. At this time, Edmonton Institution is not accommodating visits given the elevated levels of community transmission. Decisions regarding access to the site and programs and services being provided are made in consultation with public health authorities.

We recognize the importance of strong infection prevention and control protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19. We are monitoring this situation closely and diligently, and we continue to apply our infection prevention and control measures. We continue to screen employees entering all our institutions, and, all employees and inmates at Edmonton Institution are equipped with masks. We have also enhanced cleaning and disinfecting at Edmonton Institution.

The health and safety of offenders, our employees, and the public remains our top priority throughout this public health pandemic. We are monitoring this situation closely and will continue to work with our public health partners, as well as unions and stakeholders, to take any further steps needed to ensure everyone's safety.

Quick facts

Edmonton Institution is a federal maximum-security facility for male offenders. Located in the northeast of Edmonton , the institution has a capacity of 258 offenders.

, the institution has a capacity of 258 offenders. CSC provides its own health care to inmates and has dedicated health care professionals in its institutions, including nurses and physicians, who closely monitor the health of inmates.

The positive staff cases are not linked to the inmate case. When an employee becomes symptomatic or tests positive for COVID-19, they are required to contact local public health and self-isolate at home until cleared to return to work.

Due to the fact that visits are temporarily suspended at Edmonton Institution, other options are available to inmates to connect with their family and support networks such as video visitation or telephone.

Associated Links

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Jeff Campbell, Regional Communications Manager, Correctional Service Canada, [email protected]