Info-Tech Research Group Wins Business of the Year - Large at 2025 London Chamber of Commerce Business Achievement Awards

Info-Tech Research Group has been named Business of the Year – Large for 2025 by the London Chamber of Commerce's annual Business Achievement Awards. The leading research and advisory firm has been recognized for its continued global expansion, industry-leading innovations, and people-first culture, backed by nearly 30 years of sustained growth.

Info-Tech Research Group has been presented with the 2025 Business of the Year – Large award by the London Chamber of Commerce, in recognition of its sustained global growth, organizational excellence, and commitment to innovation in the research and advisory industry. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Founded in London, Ontario in 1997, Info-Tech has grown from a one-person startup into one of the world's fastest-growing research and advisory firms. Today, the company employs more than 1,400 professionals across offices in Canada, the U.S., the UK, and Australia and serves thousands of members worldwide. Despite its global footprint, the company maintains its ties to its founding city of London, Ontario, Canada, employing over 400 people locally.

Presented annually by the London Chamber of Commerce, the Business of the Year – Large award is one of the region's highest honors for large-sized organizations. The award recognizes companies that demonstrate exceptional performance in growth, innovation, customer service, community contribution, and leadership. Finalists undergo a competitive evaluation process, and winners are celebrated for their impressive growth and positive impact on the city's economy and business landscape.

"Being named Business of the Year for 2025 is a proud moment for Info-Tech Research Group and a powerful reflection of the organization we've become. While our story began in London, Ontario nearly thirty years ago, our vision has always been bigger – to build the world's leading research and advisory firm," says Tom Zehren, CEO at Info-Tech. "Today, our team spans three continents and supports thousands of organizations around the world. This award celebrates the innovation and purpose that continue to fuel our growth."

The award reflects Info-Tech's global footprint while staying grounded in a strong people-first philosophy. Over the past year, the company has reached several notable milestones:

The expansion of the firm's premier IT conference, Info-Tech LIVE in Las Vegas , to international locations in Brisbane , and Barcelona for 2025.

, to international locations in , and for 2025. The development of two new AI-focused platforms: the AI Marketplace Research Center and the Info-Tech's IT Assistant chatbot for members.

The launch of the CIO Playbook, a guided roadmap helping IT executives transform their departments across 12 critical areas.

The internal automation of over 2,200 HR processes, allowing Info-Tech to scale operations for a global, remote workforce without compromising employee experience.

From helping build careers to philanthropy, the firm also supports local organizations through donation-matching, toy drives, and volunteering efforts. Habitat for Humanity and the Ronald McDonald House Charities include some of the recent causes supported.

Earlier in 2025, Info-Tech's Human Resources department was also named one of HRD Canada's Innovative HR Teams, highlighting the company's commitment to strategic talent development, employee engagement, and workforce transformation.

"From launching new resources like our AI-powered IT Assistant and the AI Marketplace Research Center, to expanding our flagship Info-Tech LIVE conference globally, we continue to innovate to provide the highest-level of service of our members," says Zehren. "Info-Tech's people-first culture also remains at the core of our continued growth and success, with industry-leading development programs and a commitment to supporting our high-performing teams across all regions."

To learn more about Info-Tech Research Group, visit the global research and advisory firm's website.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

