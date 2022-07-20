Inflation, Eat This!

Canadians now benefit from Fixed-Rate Pizza to help combat inflation

TORONTO , July 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Inflation is on the rise and Canada is no exception. Across the country, grocery and food prices have increased over 9% year to date. Supply chain disruptions, as well as higher transportation and distribution costs, continue to drive prices up. In a world of uncertainty, Pizza Pizza wants Canadians to know that a delicious hot and fresh pizza will remain accessible.

The very first Fixed-Rate Pizza offers Canadians the opportunity to lock in at $16.99 for an XL four-topping pizza for up to 12 months with no price increases – guaranteed.

Love pizza? You're pre-approved!

Canadians are encouraged to 'lock in now' and take advantage of this highly competitive rate! To apply, all they have to do is visit www.fixedratepizza.ca and answer a form including questions like 'do you dislike inflation?' and 'do you like pizza?' to get 'pre-approved'.

Pizza Pizza's vision, Everyone Deserves Pizza, supports the belief that every Canadian has the right to delicious pizzas that suit their tastes, price point, delivery method and location. With over 730 locations coast to coast and a variety of offerings including cauliflower bites and plant-based chick'n, Pizza Pizza is poised to deliver on this promise. "As Canada's ubiquitous pizza brand, it felt right to take a category level stance like Everyone Deserves Pizza. Fixed-Rate Pizza shows our willingness to ensure everyone can have pizza while staying true to ourselves," said Adrian Fuoco, Vice President Marketing.

Canadians can sign up to be 'pre-approved' at the 'locked in rate' online and on mobile as of July 18th, 2022 at www.fixedratepizza.ca.

Pizza Pizza Limited was founded in 1967 in Toronto, Ontario and has grown to become Canada's leading national Quick Service pizza brand with over 730 restaurants across the country. In 2007, Pizza Pizza acquired the Pizza 73 brand, and operates over 100 locations, primarily in Alberta. Guided by its vision of "Always the best food, made especially for you", with a focus on quality ingredients, customer service, continuous innovation, and community involvement. For more information, visit www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.ca or follow Pizza Pizza on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter @PizzaPizzaLtd.

