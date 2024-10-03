INFINITT North America Receives Health Canada Approval for Digital Pathology Solution

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J., Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- INFINITT North America, a leading provider of enterprise imaging solutions for healthcare, today announced that it has received a Medical Device License from Health Canada for its INFINITT Digital Pathology Solution.

The INFINITT Digital Pathology Solution (IDPS) is a web-based application that enables pathologists to view, interpret, and share digital pathology images from any location. IDPS integrates seamlessly with electronic medical records (EMRs), laboratory information systems (LIS), and vendor neutral archives (VNAs), supporting enterprise-wide imaging strategies. This approval paves the way for laboratories and hospitals across Canada to adopt digital pathology; improving workflows, streamlining tumor boards, and enhancing the collaboration of patient care.

"We are thrilled to receive this approval, which recognizes our commitment to delivering high-quality, regulatory-compliant solutions," said David Smarro, CEO of INFINITT North America. "Digital pathology is a game-changer for the field, and we're proud to be at the forefront of this transformation."

Health Canada's Medical Devices Bureau, part of the Therapeutic Products Directorate, is responsible for licensing medical devices in Canada. This approval confirms that the INFINITT Digital Pathology Solution Viewer meets the strict safety, effectiveness, and quality requirements set forth in the Food and Drugs Act and Regulations and the Medical Devices Regulations.

INFINITT North America does not provide medical advice on the use of its products. Healthcare providers should consult the product labeling and their relevant medical society guidelines for information on the clinical use of digital pathology.

About INFINITT North America: INFINITT North America is a leading provider of enterprise imaging solutions for healthcare. Our solutions enable healthcare providers to store, manage, and share images and clinical information across the enterprise, improving workflows and patient care.

