infinitii ai wins competitive bid with AECOM for City of Markham's flow monitoring, data collection and delivery contract

VANCOUVER, BC, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - infinitii ai inc. ("infinitii ai") (CSE: IAI) (FSE: 7C5) (OTC: CDTAF) partner AECOM has won a competitive bid that installs infinitii flowworks real-time data monitoring software in a contract from the City of Markham for flow monitoring, data collection, data delivery and related consulting engineering services. The contract runs through 2024, and city staff is authorized to exercise the option to renew the contract for four more additional years from 2025 to 2028.

"We are pleased to see the City of Markham join our customer community in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA)," said Jean Charles Phaneuf, CEO of infinitii ai. "With one of Canada's largest high tech ecosystems of 1,500 companies and startups employing 34,000 knowledge workers, we appreciate Markham's discerning choice when it decided to select our predictive analytics software."

Serving 353,000 residents through a system of over 1,000 kilometres of watermains and 11,000 watermain valves, the City of Markham is part The Regional Municipality of York, or York Region. In 2023 York Region's Inflow & Infiltration Reduction team earned a globally recognized American Water Works Association (AWWA) Innovation Award for developing a machine learning project for managing inflow and infiltration using infinitii ai software.

The City of Markham selected infinitii flowworks based on its powerful predictive analytics software suite that performs real-time analysis, checks flow monitoring status and sets alarms through a single interface aggregating all types of data from any source. infinitii flowworks is also the data platform for machine learning software products including infinitii auto i&i for automated detailed analysis of storm events related to Inflow & Infiltration, infinitii auto qa/qc for Quality Assurance and Quality Control analysis on sensor data shifts and outliers, and infinitii face pro for data transformation and streaming analytics.

About infinitii ai inc.

Trusted since 2014 to provide environmental monitoring to many of the largest water infrastructure utilities in the U.S. and Canada, infinitii ai has evolved into a leader in AI-driven predictive analytics for Smart City water and Smart Industry infrastructure applications that rely on time-series data. The Company's customers include the Smart Cities and municipalities of Seattle, Miami-Dade County, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles County, Vancouver, Toronto, Hamilton, Region of Peel, and York Region, among others.

infinitii ai services these customers through direct sales and via a trusted partner network that includes engineering and IT companies like AECOM, SCG Flowmetrix, Core & Main Inc., TREKK Design Group, Kerr Wood Leidal Associates Ltd. and K2 Geospatial.

infinitii ai software performs real-time analysis, checks flow monitoring status, sets alarms through a single interface, accepts all types of data from any source and offers predictive (what will happen) and prescriptive (what should happen) analytics. Whether it's real-time, historic, wireless, satellite, SCADA, or public data sets including USGS, NOAA and weather forecasts – it doesn't matter where the data originates, infinitii ai transforms raw data into actionable information. Visit www.infinitii.ai to learn more.

