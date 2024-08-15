infinitii ai wins competitive bid for three-year contract with City of Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - infinitii ai inc. ("infinitii ai") (CSE: IAI) (FSE: 7C5) (OTC: CDTAF) has won a competitive bid with the City of Vancouver. The latest sales achievement provides the City with access to infinitii flowworks real-time data monitoring software as part of a three-year contract. With a population of 631,000, Vancouver is one of Canada's fast-growth cities and British Columbia's largest municipality.

"This sale underscores our expanding North American install base, and we are especially pleased that this is the first time we have secured a multi-year contract directly with Vancouver's Integrated Sewer and Drainage Planning (ISDP) branch," stated Jean Charles Phaneuf, CEO of infinitii ai.

Currently, Vancouver's ISDP branch has an archive of data from 200 flow and level monitoring locations, 38 combined sewer overflow (CSO) monitoring locations, 14 rainfall monitoring locations, 23 water quality sampling locations and 2 groundwater monitoring wells.

Critical requirements for a "Sewer and Drainage Monitoring Data Management & Analysis Tool" for the City of Vancouver included the following criteria:

The solution supports communication with all common brands of loggers, sensors, and other monitoring devices in the sewer, drainage, and water quality industry in North America. This includes equipment from ADS, Telog, and Hach





. This includes equipment from ADS, Telog, and Hach Required sewer, storm, and water quality data concepts should include but are not limited to time series, field measurements, and real time data derivation and statistical analyses that are relevant to municipal sewer and drainage utilities





The software will be supplied to the City with cloud storage included, and no physical server installation will be required

Future requirements included the following criteria:

Automated quality assurance and control validation procedures such as outlier detection





Allowance for the use of custom scripts in standard scripting language like Python





Machine learning capabilities for applications such as blockage prediction

Software products provided by infinitii ai meet all of these criteria and will be made available when required.

About infinitii ai inc.

Trusted since 2014 to provide environmental monitoring to many of the largest water infrastructure utilities in the U.S. and Canada, infinitii ai has evolved into a leader in AI-driven predictive analytics for Smart City water and Smart Industry infrastructure applications that rely on time-series data. The Company's customers include the Smart Cities and municipalities of Seattle, Miami-Dade County, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles County, Vancouver, Toronto, Hamilton, Region of Peel, and York Region, among others.

infinitii ai services these customers through direct sales and via a trusted partner network that includes engineering and IT companies like AECOM, Core & Main Inc., Kerr Wood Leidal Associates Ltd., K2 Geospatial SCG Flowmetrix and TREKK Design Group LLC.

infinitii ai software performs real-time analysis, checks flow monitoring status, sets alarms through a single interface, accepts all types of data from any source and offers predictive (what will happen) and prescriptive (what should happen) analytics. Whether it's real-time, historic, wireless, satellite, SCADA, or public data sets including USGS, NOAA and weather forecasts – it doesn't matter where the data originates, infinitii ai transforms raw data into actionable information. Visit www.infinitii.ai to learn more.

