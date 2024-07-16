infinitii ai wins another competitive bid with AECOM increasing GTHA install base

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - infinitii ai inc. with its ("infinitii ai") (CSE: IAI) (FSE: 7C5) (OTC: CDTAF) partner AECOM has won its second competitive bid this year with the City of Hamilton. The latest sales achievement installs infinitii flowworks real-time data monitoring software at 112 sites throughout the city as part of the City of Hamilton's Wastewater Quality Management System (WWQMS).

"We are delighted with this latest win in Hamilton and that our partnership has once again led to this recognition of infinitii ai's leadership in predictive analytics," stated Jean Charles Phaneuf, CEO of infinitii ai. "Our software already serves 6.6 million, or more than 90% of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) population, and we continue to increase our presence by upselling and contributing more value for smart city customers in Canada's most densely populated urban region."

The entire Citywide Wastewater / Combined Flow Monitoring Program Implementation will consist of three Phases. Phase 1 of the Program Implementation will include flow monitoring at 112 sites (60 sanitary sites and 52 combined sites) throughout the City. Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the Program Implementation will be completed through two additional separate RFPs.

Hamilton selected infinitii flowworks based on its powerful predictive analytics software suite that performs real-time analysis, checks flow monitoring status and sets alarms through a single interface aggregating all types of data from any source. It is also the data platform for machine learning software products including infinitii auto i&i for automated detailed analysis of storm events related to Inflow & Infiltration, infinitii auto qa/qc for Quality Assurance and Quality Control analysis on sensor data shifts and outliers, and infinitii face pro for data transformation and streaming analytics.

With a population of 569,000, Hamilton is one of Canada's fast-growth cities. And with the official opening of its $340 million Woodward Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade project in November, the city is making significant progress on reducing wastewater pollution, improving water quality and managing wet weather conditions.

About infinitii ai inc.

Trusted since 2014 to provide environmental monitoring to many of the largest water infrastructure utilities in the U.S. and Canada, infinitii ai has evolved into a leader in AI-driven predictive analytics for Smart City water and Smart Industry infrastructure applications that rely on time-series data. The Company's customers include the Smart Cities and municipalities of Seattle, Miami-Dade County, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles County, Vancouver, Toronto, Hamilton, Region of Peel, and York Region, among others.

infinitii ai services these customers through direct sales and via a trusted partner network that includes engineering and IT companies like AECOM, Core & Main Inc., Kerr Wood Leidal Associates Ltd., K2 Geospatial, SCG Flowmetrix and TREKK Design Group LLC.

infinitii ai software performs real-time analysis, checks flow monitoring status, sets alarms through a single interface, accepts all types of data from any source and offers predictive (what will happen) and prescriptive (what should happen) analytics. Whether it's real-time, historic, wireless, satellite, SCADA, or public data sets including USGS, NOAA and weather forecasts – it doesn't matter where the data originates, infinitii ai transforms raw data into actionable information. Visit www.infinitii.ai to learn more.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of infinitii ai, including the expectation of future revenue growth. Although infinitii ai believes that the expectations and assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because infinitii ai can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. infinitii ai disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

