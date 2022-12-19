infinitii ai signs national distribution agreement with U.S. water industry's Core & Main

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Vancouver-based infinitii ai inc. ("infinitii ai") (CSE: IAI) (FSE: 7C5) (OTC: CDTAF) today announced it has signed a national distribution agreement for infinitii flowworks predictive analytics software for Smart City water and wastewater infrastructure utilities with Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM).

"Core & Main's Core+ solutions are leading edge, high value digital platforms for Smart Cities, and we're honored to be an integral part of them," said Jean Charles Phaneuf, CEO of infinitii ai. "Core & Main is a national player in the water and wastewater industry in the U.S. operating over 300 branches nationwide, making them an extraordinary strategic partner for us."

Based in St. Louis, Mo., Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, treatment plant, geosynthetics and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide.

"Our national metering team has been actively engaged with infinitii ai over the past 14 months and we're pleased to have chosen infinitii ai's flowworks software for our Core+ wastewater solutions," said Brad Cowles, president of Core & Main.

"As we assembled our Core+ tools, we determined that infinitii ai's flowworks offers the solution we need for this project," added Wes Whitley, senior director of National Sales. "Data neutrality provided by infinitii flowworks gives a required level of comfort to our other technology and manufacturing partners that allows us to truly innovate with their technologies versus being locked in or locked out from utilizing strategically important data."

For Smart City water and wastewater infrastructure customers that rely on time-series data, infinitii flowworks predictive analytics software supports reliable engineering decisions that sustain distribution reliability and commerce. infinitii flowworks breaks down barriers between data from disparate vendors, accepts all types of data from any source, and utilizes advanced machine learning algorithms to perform predictive and preventative maintenance analysis, check flow monitoring status and set alarms through a single interface.

About infinitii ai inc.

Trusted since 2014 to provide environmental monitoring to many of the largest water infrastructure utilities in the U.S and Canada, infinitii ai (formerly Carl Data Solutions Inc.) has evolved into a leader in AI-driven predictive analytics for industrial and Smart City infrastructure applications that rely on time-series data. The company service customers via a trusted partner network that includes engineering and IT services companies like AECOM, Core & Main, Kerr Wood Leidal, K2 Geospatial and CSL Services.

infinitii ai software performs real-time analysis, checks flow monitoring status, sets alarms through a single interface, accepts all types of data from any source and offers predictive (what will happen) and prescriptive (what should happen) analytics. Whether it's real-time, historic, wireless, satellite, SCADA, public data sets including USGS, NOAA and weather forecasts – it doesn't matter where the data originates, infinitii ai transforms raw data into actionable information. Visit www.infinitii.ai to learn more.

About Core & Main

Based in St. Louis, Core & Main is a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets nationwide. With approximately 300 locations, the company provides its customers with local expertise backed by a national supply chain. Core & Main's 4,100 associates are committed to helping their communities thrive with safe and sustainable infrastructure. Visit coreandmain.com to learn more.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of infinitii ai, including the expectation of future revenue growth. Although infinitii ai believes that the expectations and assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because infinitii ai can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. infinitii ai disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

