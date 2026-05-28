infinitii ai reports Q3 FY2026 revenue growth, reduced operating loss and continued customer expansion

VANCOUVER, BC, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - infinitii ai inc. ("infinitii ai" or the "Company") (CSE: IAI) (FSE: Y31) (OTC: CDTAF), a leader in AI-driven predictive analytics software for Smart City water and Smart Industry infrastructure applications that rely on time-series data, today released its financial and operational highlights for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, representing the third quarter ("Q3") of fiscal year 2026 ("FY2026"). A complete set of March 31, 2026 Financial Statements have been filed at www.sedarplus.ca.

Management commentary

"During our third quarter, the Company continued to expand its municipal market presence across North America, reinforcing the value of the infinitii dataworks platform in mission-critical infrastructure environments where customers are seeking real-time analytics, predictive insights and dependable operational decision support for wastewater operations," stated Jean Charles Phaneuf, CEO of infinitii ai. "The Company is in a favorable position to build on its installed customer base, recurring relationships and growing partner channel as new deployments move toward broader production use."

The Company entered the quarter with a strong operating backdrop and total revenue of $2,688,425, $2,406,442 and $2,052,475 respectively for fiscal years 2025, 2024 and 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 14.5% and total growth of 31% from 2023 to 2025.

Q3 financial highlights

Q3 FY2026 revenue of $702,759 represents a 9.7% sequential improvement over Q2 FY2026 revenue of $640,827, reflecting continued stability in the Company's core recurring SaaS business. The improvement in revenue, combined with disciplined cost management, reduced the quarterly operating loss to $133,948 from $266,595 in the prior quarter.

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, the Company generated total revenues of $702,759 compared to $678,231 during the same period in 2025, a 4% increase.

For the nine-month period ended March 31, 2026, the Company generated revenues of $1,970,414, slightly lower than the $2,063,123 revenues from the comparable period in FY2025.

Expenses for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2026, of $2,614,964 were slightly higher than the comparable period's operating expenditures of $2,505,790. Taken together, salaries and wages plus consulting expenses of $1,381,864 were slightly below the prior-year period, indicating a disciplined approach to core operating expense control.

Total comprehensive loss for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 was $124,996 compared to $138,189 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, a 9.5% decrease.

Total comprehensive loss increased by 51% from $419,544 in the nine-month period ended March 31, 2025, to $634,530 in the nine-month period ended March 31, 2026. The increase was primarily due to lower revenues, higher computer hosting costs, filing and transfer agent expenses, office and miscellaneous expenses, share-based payments and foreign exchange losses, partially offset by lower consulting fees, professional fees, salaries and wages and travel expenses.

About infinitii ai

infinitii ai has been a trusted provider of environmental monitoring and predictive analytics to many of North America's largest water infrastructure utilities since 2014. Its customers include major water infrastructure utilities across Canada and the United States. The Company delivers value through direct sales and a robust partner network including major engineering service firms and sensor hardware suppliers across North America.

For operations managers, directors and consulting engineers through to data analysts and modelers responsible for protecting critical infrastructure, infinitii ai supports reliable AI-driven engineering decisions that sustain human life and commerce. Sold and supported under the umbrella of the infinitii dataworks platform, infinitii ai's product portfolio featuring its flagship product, infinitii flowworks, is focused on predictive machine learning and streaming analytics applications for time-series data.

infinitii flowworks users gain additional insight and control through intuitive dashboards and mobile access, empowering them to monitor, model and optimize system performance anywhere, at any time, while data analysts and modelers have access to powerful graphing, data calculation and transformation tools that offer the ability to script new machine learning algorithms or deploy them from existing open-source libraries.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of infinitii ai, including the expectation of future revenue growth. Although infinitii ai believes that the expectations and assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because infinitii ai can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. infinitii ai disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE infinitii ai inc.

Nathan Rudyk: Director, Corporate Communications, infinitii ai inc., [email protected], +1 778 200 2093