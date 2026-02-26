infinitii ai grows Q2 revenue following oversubscribed $610,000 financing and experiences 100% customer retention

With costs well managed, the Company has recently attracted two more large engineering services firms that can help accelerate revenues in the second half of FY2026

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - infinitii ai inc. ("infinitii ai" or the "Company") (CSE: IAI) (FSE: Y31) (OTC: CDTAF), a leader AI-driven predictive analytics software for Smart City water and Smart Industry infrastructure applications that rely on time-series data, today released its annual financial and operational highlights for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, representing the second quarter ("Q2") of fiscal year 2026 ("FY2026"). A complete set of December 31, 2025 Financial Statements have been filed at www.sedarplus.ca.

Q2 FY2026 delivered sequential revenue improvement over Q1, as the Company closed an oversubscribed $610,000 convertible debenture financing that materially strengthened its balance sheet. Accounts payable declined 33% – establishing a significantly improved financial foundation to support stronger revenue execution in the second half of FY2026. The Company also experienced 100% customer retention from the end of its last fiscal year to the end of Q2.

Management commentary

"Closing an oversubscribed financing led by ThreeD Capital Inc. with strong participation from existing strategic investors and our executive team, is a clear signal of confidence in our direction," said Jean Charles Phaneuf, CEO of infinitii ai. "That capital has materially strengthened our balance sheet and given us the operational runway to pursue new growth opportunities from a position of financial stability. With our cost structure well managed and excellent customer retention, we have recently attracted two more large engineering services firms that can help us accelerate revenues in the second half of this fiscal year."

Financial highlights for Q2 2026

Q2 FY2026 revenue of $640,827 represents a 2.2% sequential improvement over Q1 FY2026 revenue of $626,828, reflecting stability in the Company's core recurring SaaS business with 100% customer retention from the end of its last fiscal year to the end of Q2.

Q2 FY2026 operating loss of $266,595 included $40,152 in non-cash share-based payments related to director-deferred share units granted in October 2025. Excluding this non-cash charge, the underlying operating loss improved sequentially from Q1.

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities of $442,636, a 33% reduction from $659,693 at June 30, 2025, demonstrating improved cash management and financial discipline.

Moving forward

In December infinitii ai established a new business relationship with a 2000+ employee infrastructure engineering firm and as a result, began the installation of infinitii flowworks in the City of Charlotte, NC, to provide sewer flow monitoring services and rain measurement in America's 15 th -largest city.





-largest city. In January, a 12,000+ employee infrastructure engineering firm accepted a proposal to supply infinitii flowworks for new projects, with emphasis on the analytic capabilities of infinitii face advanced calculations and infinitii face pro machine learning predictive applications.





Also in January, the Company worked with existing engineering services partners to introduce infinitii flowworks in the Canadian national capital of Ottawa, the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory in Ontario and Greenfield, MI.

infinitii ai continues to strengthen its position as a leader in AI-driven infrastructure analytics for the water and industrial sectors:

Blue-chip customer base: Customers include Seattle Public Utilities, City of Los Angeles, Miami-Dade Water & Sewer, Boston Water & Sewer Commission, Dallas Water Utilities, City of Vancouver, Region of Peel, and York Region.





Customers include Seattle Public Utilities, City of Los Angeles, Miami-Dade Water & Sewer, Boston Water & Sewer Commission, Dallas Water Utilities, City of Vancouver, Region of Peel, and York Region. Dominant regional market share: More than 90% market penetration in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) wastewater utilities, representing one of North America's largest metropolitan markets.





More than 90% market penetration in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) wastewater utilities, representing one of North America's largest metropolitan markets. Proven technology platform: The infinitii dataworks platform, built on open source technologies and cloud-agnostic architecture, processes hundreds of billions of data points and has earned customer trust through more than a decade of production deployment in mission-critical environments.





The infinitii dataworks platform, built on open source technologies and cloud-agnostic architecture, processes hundreds of billions of data points and has earned customer trust through more than a decade of production deployment in mission-critical environments. Versatile industrial IoT capabilities: While best known for Smart City water infrastructure applications, infinitii ai's platform serves Smart Industry sectors including mining operations, pump systems, and valve monitoring – demonstrating the versatility of its time-series data management and machine learning capabilities.





While best known for Smart City water infrastructure applications, infinitii ai's platform serves Smart Industry sectors including mining operations, pump systems, and valve monitoring – demonstrating the versatility of its time-series data management and machine learning capabilities. Strategic partner network: Strong relationships with a growing network of major engineering firms like AECOM, Kerr Wood Leidal Associates Ltd., and SCG Flowmetrix Technical Services Inc. as well as engineering equipment suppliers across North America offer significant market expansion.

Looking ahead to the remainder of FY2026, the Company's strategic priorities include:

Accelerating adoption of new mobile and dashboard products to expand within existing customer accounts and capture new municipal departments.





Advancing upsell initiatives by deploying advanced analytics features with Early Majority customers transitioning to more sophisticated use cases.





Developing strategic partnerships with new global equipment manufacturers seeking to enhance their value propositions with AI-driven analytics.





Expanding U.S. market presence by leveraging recent customer wins and partner relationships to drive geographic diversification.





Continuing operational discipline to improve unit economics while investing strategically in growth initiatives.

About infinitii ai inc.

infinitii ai has been a trusted provider of environmental monitoring and predictive analytics to many of North America's largest water infrastructure utilities since 2014. Its customers include Seattle, Los Angeles, Miami-Dade County, Boston, Dallas, Vancouver, Toronto, Hamilton, Region of Peel, and York Region. The company delivers value through direct sales and a robust partner network including major engineering service firms and sensor hardware suppliers including AECOM, Core & Main Inc., Kerr Wood Leidal Associates Ltd., K2 Geospatial, SCG Flowmetrix and TREKK Design Group LLC.

For operations managers, directors and consulting engineers through to data analysts and modelers responsible for protecting critical infrastructure, infinitii ai supports reliable AI-driven engineering decisions that sustain human life and commerce. Sold and supported under the umbrella of the infinitii dataworks platform, infinitii ai's products portfolio featuring its flagship product, infinitii flowworks, is focused on predictive machine learning (ML) and streaming analytics applications for time-series data.

infinitii flowworks users gain additional insight and control through intuitive dashboards and mobile access, empowering them to monitor, model, and optimize system performance anywhere, at any time. While data analysts and modelers have access to powerful graphing, data calculation and transformation tools that offer the ability to script new machine learning algorithms or deploy them from existing open-source libraries.

