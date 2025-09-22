infinitii ai launches mobile and dashboards products for water utilities at WEFTEC 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - infinitii ai inc. ("infinitii ai") (CSE: IAI) (FSE: Y31) (OTC: CDTAF), a leader in AI-driven predictive analytics for Smart City water infrastructure will be exhibiting two major product advancements for infinitii flowworks users at WEFTEC 2025 in Chicago next week – infinitii mobile and infinitii dashboards. Both new products are available in standard and pro editions.

"infinitii mobile and infinitii dashboards were developed in close collaboration with our customers and marks an important step forward in making flowworks monitoring, alerting and advanced analytics more accessible and actionable for every stakeholder, from senior operations managers to data analysts, modelers, project managers and operators. These new products empower teams to make smarter, faster decisions – whether they're in the office, at an outdoor inspection site or working remotely," stated Jean Charles Phaneuf, CEO of infinitii ai.

infinitii mobile – real-time field intelligence

infinitii mobile transforms how utility teams operate, bringing vital, real-time flowworks data to senior managers, field crews, data analysts, modelers, project managers and office staff. With immediate alarm notifications, staff can respond faster and smarter to any asset or network event. New capabilities empower teams to:

Receive instant alarms on any mobile device for rapid, informed actions in the field to protect utility infrastructure and prevent damage

Tap into GIS maps highlighting exact alarm locations, detailed site status, and root cause information enabling targeted and effective actions

Seamlessly drill into sensor data for troubleshooting on the go to ensure maximum infrastructure resilience

These advancements make it easier for everyone involved in running utilities, including engineering services contractors and maintenance crews on up to the operational managers who supervise their work, to stay connected, responsive and maintain maximum operational resilience.

infinitii dashboards – accessible data, actionable results

infinitii dashboards revolutionizes data visualization and sharing for water utility personnel with emphasis on operators and managers. With easy drag-and-drop, no-code dashboard creation, utilities gain:

Real-time visibility into water collection and delivery systems, enabling quicker, more confident decisions

Custom dashboards tailored to the unique requirements of users, projects, or departments

Effortless sharing of key system metrics and trends across departments, leadership, and stakeholders for seamless collaboration

Whether tackling operational challenges or presenting results to senior stakeholders, infinitii dashboards puts actionable insights within reach for all levels of the utility.

Standard and pro editions for broad accessibility

infinitii mobile and infinitii dashboards are available in standard and pro editions:

infinitii mobile standard is a no-cost complementary benefit for existing infinitii ai customers. It supplements the current alarm notification service (voice, email, SMS) with a new mobile app notification option. It provides an interface to access standard-feature alarm status reports which benefit both operators and managers.

infinitii mobile pro is offered on a paid subscription basis. This version also offers access to infinitii flowworks analytics, system status reports, and privileged access to custom-built dashboards. This allows operators and managers access to real-time data to make informed decisions 24x7 regardless of physical location.

infinitii dashboards standard is a no cost complementary benefit for existing infinitii ai customers. It offers a network overview dashboard and individual detail view of all utility sites being monitored by infinitii flowworks. It allows network operators a snapshot of overall system health.

infinitii dashboards pro is offered on a paid subscription basis. With this version, customers gain access to advanced features including a powerful, no-code dashboard builder that enables them to edit, create, and customize their own infinitii flowworks dashboards.

Come visit infinitii ai at WEFTEC 2025, Booth 2441 South Building Sept. 29 – Oct. 1, or learn more about these new products at infinitii.ai

About infinitii ai inc.

infinitii ai has been a trusted provider of environmental monitoring and predictive analytics to many of North America's largest water infrastructure utilities since 2014. Its customers include Seattle, Los Angeles, Miami-Dade County, Boston, Dallas, Vancouver, Toronto, Hamilton, Region of Peel, and York Region. The company delivers value through direct sales and a robust partner network including major engineering service firms and sensor hardware suppliers including AECOM, Core & Main Inc., Kerr Wood Leidal Associates Ltd., K2 Geospatial, SCG Flowmetrix and TREKK Design Group LLC.

infinitii flowworks software unifies sensor monitoring, advanced analytics, and alarm management on a single platform, integrating data from wireless, SCADA, satellite, and public sources such as USGS and NOAA. With both predictive and prescriptive analytics, infinitii ai helps utilities transform operational data into reliable decisions – no matter the source.

