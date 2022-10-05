infinitii ai launches expanded product portfolio for Smart City and Smart Industry infrastructure customers under the infinitii dataworks platform

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Yesterday Carl Data Solutions Inc. relaunched its brand as infinitii ai inc. ("infinitii ai" or the "Company") (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTC: CDTAF) and on Oct. 7, infinitii ai's new stock ticker on the CSE will change from CRL to IAI. Today, infinitii ai is announcing an ambitious software portfolio, marketed under the umbrella of the infinitii dataworks platform. The company's product portfolio is squarely focused on Machine Learning (ML) capabilities for Smart City water utility and Smart Industry infrastructure customers.

"infinitii ai's expanded product portfolio reflects deep engagement with our customers and business partners on Machine Learning innovation," said Jean Charles Phaneuf, CEO of infinitii ai. "The infinitii dataworks platform offerings are the result of years-long team R&D efforts that successfully evolved into products. We are now very well positioned for a new growth era in the Smart City water and Smart Industry infrastructure markets where customers are searching for leading-edge AI-driven predictive analytics that bring added value."

The infinitii dataworks platform for Smart City water infrastructure now includes the following products:

infinitii flowworks – a powerful predictive analytics software suite for Smart City water infrastructure utilities that performs real-time analysis, checks flow monitoring status, sets alarms through a single interface, and accepts all types of data from any source

– a powerful predictive analytics software suite for Smart City water infrastructure utilities that performs real-time analysis, checks flow monitoring status, sets alarms through a single interface, and accepts all types of data from any source infinitii flowworks+ – including all the features of infinitii flowworks, flowworks+ adds manual I&I pump station calculator, and rainfall Intensity-Duration-Frequency (IDF) analysis, infinitii face and infinitii api connect

– including all the features of infinitii flowworks, flowworks+ adds manual I&I pump station calculator, and rainfall Intensity-Duration-Frequency (IDF) analysis, infinitii face and infinitii api connect infinitii flowworks pro – including all the features of infinitii flowworks+, infinitii flowworks pro adds infinitii face pro for advanced ML calculations and infinitii api pro for extended data integration points and unlimited data transactions

– including all the features of infinitii flowworks+, infinitii flowworks pro adds infinitii face pro for advanced ML calculations and infinitii api pro for extended data integration points and unlimited data transactions infinitii face ­­– is the "flowworks advanced calculation engine" (face) that creates new data from incoming channels using math, statistics and logic equations for real-time analysis

­­– is the "flowworks advanced calculation engine" (face) that creates new data from incoming channels using math, statistics and logic equations for real-time analysis infinitii face pro – is a streaming analytics application for data transformation that allows you to add logic and algorithms for real-time processing. Users can deploy Machine Learning to manage and operationalize production-ready models for generating new data or output events such as predictions. With infinitii face pro you can build analytic models that act on sensor data or other data sources with its built-in script editor, using existing scripts from open-source libraries or ones you create

– is a streaming analytics application for data transformation that allows you to add logic and algorithms for real-time processing. Users can deploy Machine Learning to manage and operationalize production-ready models for generating new data or output events such as predictions. With infinitii face pro you can build analytic models that act on sensor data or other data sources with its built-in script editor, using existing scripts from open-source libraries or ones you create infinitii auto i&i – provides tools for detailed analysis of storm events, letting you see how the storm event proceeded over time, and how this relates to your RDII (rain derived infiltration and inflow) during a storm event

– provides tools for detailed analysis of storm events, letting you see how the storm event proceeded over time, and how this relates to your RDII (rain derived infiltration and inflow) during a storm event infinitii auto qa/qc (in Beta) – performs Quality Assurance (QA) and Quality Control (QC) on any sensor data shifts or outliers that may distort results or falsely trigger alerts. Machine Learning models provide different courses of action based on data identified from sensor errors

(in Beta) – performs Quality Assurance (QA) and Quality Control (QC) on any sensor data shifts or outliers that may distort results or falsely trigger alerts. Machine Learning models provide different courses of action based on data identified from sensor errors infinitii api connect – is the interface that flowworks+ uses to read, write or update all data and source information stored in flowworks. Data transaction rates apply

– is the interface that flowworks+ uses to read, write or update all data and source information stored in flowworks. Data transaction rates apply infinitii api pro – allows developers to extract site, channel and data point information for their sites using a RESTful web service. It grants further integration points and unlimited data transactions

– allows developers to extract site, channel and data point information for their sites using a RESTful web service. It grants further integration points and unlimited data transactions infinitii cso predict – predicts sewer/stormwater and Combined Sewage Overflow (CSO) events at discharge points in a sewer/stormwater system. Identifies when and where a collection system's overflows will take place up to seven days in advance

– predicts sewer/stormwater and Combined Sewage Overflow (CSO) events at discharge points in a sewer/stormwater system. Identifies when and where a collection system's overflows will take place up to seven days in advance infinitii flood risk forecast (in Beta) – combines hydrology model with Machine Learning and precipitation data for predicting flood events at discharge points. Identifies when and where a flood event will take up to seven days in advance

The infinitii dataworks platform for Smart Industry infrastructure now includes the following products:

infinitii real time monitoring – with advanced data transformation and Machine Learning algorithm creation capabilities. Includes data ingestion, data hosting, email notification and alerts, reporting, unlimited number of users, maintenance and upgrades, and a custom dashboard

– with advanced data transformation and Machine Learning algorithm creation capabilities. Includes data ingestion, data hosting, email notification and alerts, reporting, unlimited number of users, maintenance and upgrades, and a custom dashboard infinitii advanced calculation engine – is a data science application used for discovery of patterns or prediction of events in large data-sets. Using its extensive API, the application supports Python and R scripts for code-based experimentation and model development, and ML Ops teams can use it to deploy Machine Learning to manage and operationalize production-ready models. Common uses include complex data transformation, forecasting, anomaly detection, predictive maintenance and failure prediction

– is a data science application used for discovery of patterns or prediction of events in large data-sets. Using its extensive API, the application supports Python and R scripts for code-based experimentation and model development, and ML Ops teams can use it to deploy Machine Learning to manage and operationalize production-ready models. Common uses include complex data transformation, forecasting, anomaly detection, predictive maintenance and failure prediction infinitii auto qa/qc (in Beta) – performs Quality Assurance (QA) and Quality Control (QC) on any sensor data shifts or outliers that may distort results or falsely trigger alerts. Machine Learning models provide different courses of action based on data identified from sensor errors

(in Beta) – performs Quality Assurance (QA) and Quality Control (QC) on any sensor data shifts or outliers that may distort results or falsely trigger alerts. Machine Learning models provide different courses of action based on data identified from sensor errors infinitii api pro – allows developers to extract site, channel and data point information for their sites using a RESTful web service and grants unlimited data transactions

infinitii ai provides environmental monitoring to many of the largest water infrastructure utilities in the U.S. and Canada including those serving the residents of Los Angeles County, Seattle, Dallas, Toronto, Boston, Miami, Boston and York Region. The Company has also built a trusted partner network that includes engineering and IT services companies like AECOM, Core & Main, Kerr Wood Leidal, K2 Geospatial and CSL Services.

infinitii ai products will be demonstrated Oct. 10-12 in booth #6719 in the Intelligent Water and Cybersecurity Pavilion at WEFTEC 2022 in New Orleans. WEFTEC is the world's most comprehensive gathering of water quality professionals and thought leaders.

About infinitii ai inc.

Trusted since 2014 to provide environmental monitoring to many of the largest water infrastructure utilities in the U.S. and Canada, infinitii ai (formerly Carl Data Solutions Inc.) has evolved into a leader in AI-driven predictive analytics for industrial and Smart City infrastructure applications that rely on time-series data. The Company serves customers via a trusted partner network that includes engineering and IT services companies like AECOM, Core & Main, Kerr Wood Leidal, K2 Geospatial and CSL Services.

infinitii ai software performs real-time analysis, checks flow monitoring status, sets alarms through a single interface, accepts all types of data from any source and offers predictive (what will happen) and prescriptive (what should happen) analytics. Whether it's real-time, historic, wireless, satellite, SCADA, or public data sets including USGS, NOAA and weather forecasts – it doesn't matter where the data originates, infinitii ai transforms raw data into actionable information. Visit www.infinitii.ai to learn more.

