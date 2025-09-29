infinitii ai inc. announces convertible debenture offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - infinitii ai inc. ("infinitii ai", the "Company") (CSE: IAI) (FSE: Y31) (OTC: CDTAF) is pleased to announce plans to raise up to $550,000 through the issue of convertible debentures. The convertible debentures carry an interest rate of 10% per year, compounded semi-annually, mature 36 months from the date of issue and are convertible along with any accrued interest into Units (each a "Unit") at $0.05 per Unit at any time before the maturity date. The Units consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one share purchase warrant allowing the holder to purchase one Share at $0.10 per Share for a period of 36 months from the issue of the Warrant.

About infinitii ai inc.

infinitii ai has been a trusted provider of environmental monitoring and predictive analytics to many of North America's largest water infrastructure utilities since 2014. Its customers include Seattle, Los Angeles, Miami-Dade County, Boston, Dallas, Vancouver, Toronto, Hamilton, Region of Peel, and York Region. The Company delivers value through direct sales and a robust partner network including major engineering service firms and sensor hardware suppliers including AECOM, Core & Main Inc., Kerr Wood Leidal Associates Ltd., K2 Geospatial, SCG Flowmetrix and TREKK Design Group LLC.

infinitii flowworks software unifies sensor monitoring, advanced analytics, and alarm management on a single platform, integrating data from wireless, SCADA, satellite, and public sources such as USGS and NOAA. With both predictive and prescriptive analytics, infinitii ai helps utilities transform operational data into reliable decisions – no matter the source.

