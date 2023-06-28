infinitii ai announces $1.5 million five-year contract for its new generation of Machine Learning technology

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - infinitii ai inc. ("infinitii ai" or the "Company") (CSE: IAI) (FSE:7C5) (OTC: CDTAF), a leader in AI-driven predictive analytics software for Smart City water and Smart Industry infrastructure applications that rely on time-series data, today announced a record sales contract with a large Canadian municipality. The new five-year $1.472 million contract with an existing customer adds infinitii auto i&i, infinitii auto qa/qc and infinitii face pro Machine Learning products to a previous license for infinitii flowworks data monitoring software.

"This sale is a record transaction for our company, surpassing seven-figure sale amounts we announced earlier this year to the Region of Peel and last year to Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts," said CEO Jean Charles Phaneuf. "We are thrilled and honoured that an existing customer made the decision to acquire our new generation of Machine Learning technology. This sale is another proof point that shows North American infrastructure customers are ready to adopt our AI-driven predictive analytics software for time-series data applications."

Machine Learning and data monitoring software products that will be in use under the terms of the latest new municipal contract with infinitii ai include:

infinitii face pro: is a streaming analytics application for data transformation that adds logic and algorithms for real-time processing. Users can deploy Machine Learning to manage and operationalize production-ready models for generating new data or output events such as predictions. They can build analytic models that act on sensor data or other data sources with its built-in script editor, using existing scripts from open source libraries or ones they create.





infinitii auto qa/qc: performs Quality Assurance (QA) and Quality Control (QC) on any sensor data shifts or outliers that may distort results or falsely trigger alerts. Machine Learning models provide different courses of action based on data identified from sensor errors.





infinitii auto i&i: provides tools for detailed Inflow and Infiltration (I&I) analysis that reveals how storm events proceed over time, and how this relates to Rain Derived Infiltration and Inflow (RDII) during a storm event. By automating I&I data gathering and reports, municipal water treatment engineers can quickly see which areas of their systems are most impacted by a storm event and visualize real-time I&I metrics on a Geographic Information System (GIS) map.





infinitii flowworks: Trusted and operating in a growing customer base of North America's largest Smart City water infrastructure utilities since 2014, infinitii flowworks is a powerful predictive analytics software suite that performs real-time analysis, checks flow monitoring status and sets alarms through a single interface accepting all types of data from any source.

About infinitii ai inc.

Trusted since 2014 to provide environmental monitoring to many of the largest water infrastructure utilities in the U.S. and Canada, infinitii ai has evolved into a leader in AI-driven predictive analytics for Smart City water and Smart Industry infrastructure applications that rely on time-series data. The Company's customers include the Smart Cities and municipalities of Toronto, Seattle, Miami-Dade County, Boston, Dallas, Region of Peel, Vancouver and Los Angeles County, among others.

infinitii ai services these customers through direct sales and via a trusted partner network that includes engineering and IT companies like AECOM, Core & Main Inc., Kerr Wood Leidal Associates Ltd., K2 Geospatial and SCG Flowmetrix.

infinitii ai software performs real-time analysis, checks flow monitoring status, sets alarms through a single interface, accepts all types of data from any source and offers predictive (what will happen) and prescriptive (what should happen) analytics. Whether it's real-time, historic, wireless, satellite, SCADA, or public data sets including USGS, NOAA and weather forecasts – it doesn't matter where the data originates, infinitii ai transforms raw data into actionable information. Visit www.infinitii.ai to learn more.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of infinitii ai, including the expectation of future revenue growth. Although infinitii ai believes that the expectations and assumptions upon which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because infinitii ai can provide no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. infinitii ai disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

