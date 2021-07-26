Infinite Investment Systems Ltd. reports renewed partnership with SEAMARK Asset Management

Beste Alpargun Vice President, Fixed Income, Portfolio Manager and Chief Compliance Officer, said, "In an ever-evolving industry, Infinite has the capacity to be client-focused and current with the changes. Infinite is one of our favorite vendors, reliable with the time and effort they put into customization."

Ali Zahedi, Managing Director, said, "We really appreciate the ongoing partnership with Seamark. We don't take the trust of our clients lightly. We know we have to work hard every day to retain their trust and look forward to our ongoing partnership."

About SEAMARK Asset Management

Seamark Asset Management has been providing investment management services for almost 40 years for institutional and high net worth clients, with a focus on preserving and enhancing clients' assets over the long-term.

Since the firm's inception, experienced and accessible investment professionals have followed a team-based process that consistently applies clearly articulated investment principles to meet each client's objectives. As a fiduciary, SEAMARK registrants employ the highest standard of care, always acting honestly and in good faith with a view to the best interests of the client, exercising the care, diligence, and skill that a reasonably prudent person would exercise in comparable circumstances.

About Infinite Investment Systems Ltd.

IIS is a Canadian FinTech focused on the Canadian wealth management industry. Our company and services have evolved since 2004 strictly around the needs of Canadian portfolio management firms, working with more than 70 firms and more than $120 billion in assets under administration. As the industry changes and requirements change, IIS is constantly evolving to ensure our clients are always leveraging technology to its fullest. As a service provider, we pride ourselves on our service and support. Our clients are our partners, and their needs are at the forefront of both our support and product development.

