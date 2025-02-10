Infinite Investment Systems Secures Majority Investment from J.C. Flowers to Accelerate Growth

TORONTO, ON, Feb. 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Infinite Investment Systems Ltd. ("Infinite"), a leader in providing portfolio management solutions to the Canadian wealth management industry, announced today that it has secured a majority investment from J.C. Flowers & Co. (J.C. Flowers), a private investment firm dedicated to investing in the financial services industry. This investment marks a significant milestone in Infinite's mission to expand its product offerings, enhance its services, and extend its reach in Canada and beyond. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For over 20 years, Infinite has been dedicated to providing the Canadian wealth management industry with comprehensive and innovative portfolio management solutions. The company's flagship offering, Harmony, is one of the most widely used solutions in the industry, empowering financial institutions to manage their clients' investments with unmatched precision and efficiency.

With a strong foundation in place, Infinite has long had the ambition to further scale its business, and over the past several years has been focused on enhancing its technology and expanding its product suite to meet the evolving needs of the market. To further fuel this growth, the company sought a strategic partner with the perfect blend of expertise, resources, and vision. After careful consideration, Infinite identified J.C. Flowers as the ideal partner to help propel the company into its next phase of development.

Louis Vachon, Operating Partner at J.C. Flowers and former CEO of National Bank of Canada, and Eric Rahe, Managing Director and Co-President at J.C. Flowers, will serve on the Infinite Board of Directors to help guide the company through its next phase of growth.

Infinite's CEO, Ali Zahedi said, "We are very committed to our clients and to this industry, and we have a grand vision for Infinite's future. This partnership with J.C. Flowers represents more than just financing. It represents a partnership with great people of extremely high standards. Louis is an iconic figure, and his guidance will be invaluable. Eric is an amazing business leader who can really help us elevate Infinite. It will be an honor to have them on our board. I'm ever more confident that the partnership with J.C. Flowers will provide us with the perfect backing to achieve great goals and serve our industry."

"We are excited to work with Ali and his experienced team as we guide Infinite in its next stage of growth," said Mr. Vachon and Mr. Rahe. "We believe our partnership will better position Infinite to continue to expand its product offerings and serve a broader range of financial institutions, wealth managers, and investment professionals across North America and internationally."

About Infinite Investment Systems Ltd.

Founded in 2004, Infinite Investment Systems Ltd. is a leading provider of portfolio management solutions for the Canadian wealth management industry. Infinite's flagship product, Harmony, is widely used by financial institutions, wealth managers, and investment professionals to manage client portfolios with efficiency, accuracy, and flexibility. With a strong focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, new products and services, Infinite continues to evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of the financial services industry. For more information visit www.inf-systems.com.

About J.C. Flowers & Co.

J.C. Flowers is a leading private investment firm dedicated to investing globally in the financial services industry. Founded in 1998, the firm has invested more than $18 billion of capital, including co-investment, in 67 portfolio companies in 18 countries across a range of industry subsectors including banking, insurance and reinsurance, securities firms, specialty finance, and services and asset management. With approximately $4 billion of assets under management, J.C. Flowers has offices in New York, London and Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.jcfco.com.

