Infinite Investment Systems Ltd. Reports Renewed Partnership with EdgePoint Wealth Management Inc.
Aug 03, 2021, 11:30 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Infinite Investment Systems Ltd. (IIS) is delighted to announce its renewed partnership with EdgePoint Wealth Management Inc. IIS & EdgePoint have been working together since 2008 and is especially proud of their partnership with EdgePoint given their excellent track record and tremendous growth.
Patrick Farmer, CEO, said, "The Infinite team has treated us like a true partner since day one, delivering top-notch service."
Ali Zahedi, Managing Director, said, "We feel privileged to continue our relationship with EdgePoint through their many stages of their evolving business."
About EdgePoint Wealth Management
EdgePoint Wealth Management has been helping investors reach their long-term financial goals for over 12 years. EdgePoint is a Canadian Asset Manager with retail assets of $22B as of December 31, 2020. The firm puts investors at the forefront of all business decisions and simultaneously invests its own money in its products alongside its investment partners. EdgePoint's investment approach focuses on buying good, undervalued businesses and holding them until the market fully recognizes their potential.
About Infinite Investment Systems Ltd.
IIS is a Canadian FinTech focused on the Canadian wealth management industry. Our company and services have evolved since 2004 strictly around the needs of Canadian portfolio management firms, working with more than 70 firms and more than $120 billion in assets under administration. As the industry changes and requirements change, IIS is constantly evolving to ensure our clients are always leveraging technology to its fullest. As a service provider, we pride ourselves on our service and support. Our clients are our partners, and their needs are at the forefront of both our support and product development.
For further information: Leila Ouji, Executive Vice President, [email protected]
