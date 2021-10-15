Infinite Investment Systems Ltd. Announces Renewed Partnership with Barometer Capital Management Inc.

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Infinite Investment Systems Ltd. (IIS) is pleased to announce the renewed partnership with Barometer Capital Management Inc. (Barometer). IIS is a leading Fintech company in the Canadian portfolio management industry with over 70 in-market implementations. IIS and Barometer have been in a successful partnership since 2018 and IIS will continue to deliver their comprehensive platform, Harmony, to support Barometer in carrying out their day-to-day operations.

Ali Zahedi, Managing Director, said, "We truly appreciate the ongoing partnership with Barometer and their hard-working team. We are proud to be their Portfolio Management, CRM and Portal service provider in an industry that is ever-changing and continuously helping them through any issues they face as the industry evolves. Their trust is invaluable and we look forward to supporting their growth with our system and services."

About Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management is based in Toronto, Ontario and was established by its founding partners in 2006. Barometer provides a suite of products, services and relationship managers carefully designed to serve a wide range of investor types. Barometer has $1.1 Billion in assets under management and is trusted to care for the assets of over 400 high-net-worth Canadian families across Canada.

About Infinite Investment Systems Ltd.

IIS is a Canadian FinTech focused on the Canadian wealth management industry. Our company and services have evolved since 2004 strictly around the needs of Canadian portfolio management firms, working with more than 70 firms and more than $120 billion in assets under administration. As the industry changes and requirements change, IIS is constantly evolving to ensure our clients are always leveraging technology to its fullest. As a service provider, we pride ourselves on our service and support. Our clients are our partners, and their needs are at the forefront of both our support and product development.

