Infinite Investment Systems Announces Partnership with Solution Wealth Management

Brennan Carson, Head of Solution Wealth, said: "We have a passionate belief in the growth of independent wealth advisory services in Canada. As a result of our open structure, we needed a client portfolio and data management system that could handle the ability to create consolidated, accurate reporting with inputs from multiple custodians and different data sources. We chose to partner with Infinite Investment Systems because they embrace the same independent mindset and dedication to quality service. They have become an integral part of our success."

Ali Zahedi, CEO of Infinite Investment Systems, said "We are very proud to have been chosen by Solution Wealth as their technology provider. It is a pleasure working with individuals committed to providing top-quality service in this industry. They take their responsibilities to their clients very seriously, as do we – making this a great partnership."

About Solution Wealth Management

Solution Wealth offers independent wealth management, investment and financial planning services to private clients and institutional accounts. They believe that all clients deserve access to high quality, holistic financial management free of conflicts of interest. They offer a very broad range of investment solutions across both public and private markets, with a unique and client-friendly 'fee-for-service' approach to advisory fees. They custom-build every client relationship and investment portfolio. Their motto is simple: Smart Ideas. Tailored to you

About Infinite Investment Systems Ltd.

IIS is a Canadian FinTech focused on the Canadian wealth management industry. Our company and services have evolved since 2004 strictly around the needs of Canadian portfolio management firms, working with more than 70 firms and more than $120 billion in assets under administration. As the industry changes and requirements change, IIS is constantly evolving to ensure our clients are always leveraging technology to its fullest. As a service provider, we pride ourselves on our service and support. Our clients are our partners, and their needs are at the forefront of both our support and product development.

