Infinite Investment Systems announces new hire for Executive Vice President, Business Strategy

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Infinite Investment Systems (IIS) is pleased to announce that Paul Gambell has joined the firm as Executive Vice President, Business Strategy. More recently, Mr. Gambell was the Founder and Managing Director of a consulting firm working with financial services firms in Canada.

Mr. Gambell has 30 years of experience as a leader in the financial services industry. Paul will focus on identifying and developing business strategies and revenue opportunities for Infinite.

"I am very excited to join the Infinite team. I believe the potential for growth is tremendous, given the strong team and strong technology at Infinite. I look forward to partnering with the team to build the business," commented Gambell.

"We are very excited that Paul has chosen to join our team. We welcome him and look forward to working with him as we continue to expand our services and our reach within the Canadian financial industry. We are confident in the wealth of knowledge and expertise that Paul brings to Infinite and the role he will have within our team as we continue to grow our business," said Ali Zahedi, CEO of Infinite Investment Systems.

About Infinite Investment Systems

IIS is a Canadian FinTech focused on the Canadian wealth management industry. Our company and services have evolved since 2004 strictly around the needs of Canadian portfolio management firms, working with more than 70 firms and more than $120 billion in assets under administration. As the industry changes and requirements change, IIS is constantly evolving to ensure our clients are always leveraging technology to its fullest. As a service provider, we pride ourselves on our service and support. Our clients are our partners, and their needs are at the forefront of both our support and product development.

SOURCE Infinite Investment Systems Ltd.

For further information: Media Contact: Leila Ouji, Executive Vice president, Infinite Investment Systems, [email protected]