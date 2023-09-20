Infill Innovation Takes Centre Stage: Edmonton Launches #BuildingARTyeg Award

A Collaboration with IDEA Edmonton and Alair Edmonton: #BuildingARTyeg Award Celebrates Infill Excellence and Community Enrichment

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Infill Development in Edmonton Association (IDEA) and Alair™ Edmonton have collaborated to launch the #BuildingARTyeg award, awarded to an individual or organization that has positively contributed to the beauty of communities in and around Edmonton. Notably, the award includes an impressive $7,500 cash prize earmarked for the winner's chosen community-driven initiative, promising to shape the city's urban landscape.

Alair Edmonton and IDEA are collaborating on the first-ever #BuildingARTyeg award recognizing innovation and excellence in infill and urban redevelopment. (CNW Group/Alair Enterprises Ltd.)

Alair Edmonton is no stranger to celebrating art in and around communities in Edmonton, and recognizing infill as art dates back to 2018, when artists were invited to create artistic renderings of 12 Alair projects within Edmonton. The project culminated in a prestigious showcase at the Art Gallery of Alberta. This visionary initiative was conceived to exalt the masterful artistry inherent found in infill design, spotlighting its profound impact on the enhanced beauty of local communities.

"When we look at a home, particularly an infill home, we see a cumulative effort of artists across the board - from plumbers, to architects, to interior designers," shares Paul McGavigan, Partner at Alair Edmonton. "Every person working on a building project is a skilled creator, and #BuildingARTyeg recognizes each of them as artists."

McGavigan shares that providing opportunities to celebrate everyone on a project team are few and far between in the traditional award sense. "When we looked at the current awards for trades and builders, we didn't see an award that celebrates the unique talents in our industry and the creativity that they lend to our projects. The creation of this award is our opportunity to recognize and celebrate the invaluable contributions that each and every trade brings to a project to create an infill masterpiece."

Alair has long since recognized parallels between their work and IDEA's, particularly regarding the struggles in educating Edmonton on the benefits of infill construction and the positive impact that it has on the city's growth, development, and beautification. In 2022, Alair Edmonton swept the Canadian Home Builder's Association – Edmonton awards for best infill in all three categories, positioning them as experts in curated, artisanal infill design.

"There are many misconceptions about infill design in Edmonton," shares McGavigan. "But we are seeing intentional collaboration between homeowners and clients to be mindful of how it fits into the existing community – in both aesthetic and design. That's where the art comes in."

Partnering with IDEA to launch an award celebrating the exceptional infill in Edmonton was a natural alignment for the two organizations, and to continue to celebrate the beauty that lives within our local communities.

"IDEA is thrilled to be a part of this landmark award in Edmonton, providing us with the opportunity to showcase the remarkable professionals who devote their expertise and passion to designing, building, or advocating for exceptional infill projects," shares Nicholas Rheubottom, Executive Director of IDEA Edmonton. "It is our hope that this award will inspire other celebrations of art that further honour the passion and creativity that stems from all professions within our communities."

Artistic initiatives, whether they involve public art installations, community workshops, or infill design, not only have the potential to uplift spirits, and encourage dialogue, but they help to invigorate community spirit, and spaces that may have been overlooked. They create a shared sense of identity, and an environment where creativity flourishes, diversity thrives, and connections deepen. Conversations stem between neighbours - over gardens, community green spaces, and interactions on the street.

"We know that renovating, updating, or replacing older homes in our communities not only increase property values, but they increase the community appeal of neighbourhoods," echoes McGavigan. "Infill designs bring value to mature neighbourhoods by attracting younger families and professionals to contribute to the vibrancy of the community fabric. We want to celebrate that and honour those that are positively contributing to the beauty and vibrancy of our communities."

The winner of the #BuildingARTyeg Award will not only receive recognition for their project's connection to the fabric of the community, but also a $7,500 cash prize, to be utilized towards a community investment project of their choice. Suggestions include a community garden, greenspace, playground, or other project that demonstrates the winner's commitment to enhancing their community.

Award Criteria

Submissions for the #BuildingARTyeg Award will be evaluated based on the following criteria:

Excellence in Design: The nominated projects should showcase innovative, aesthetically pleasing, and sustainable designs that complement the existing urban fabric while addressing contemporary urban challenges.



Quality of Construction: The award emphasizes the importance of superior craftsmanship, attention to detail, and the use of high-quality materials in the construction of infill projects.



Community Impact: Consideration will be given to projects that demonstrate a positive impact on the local community, such as improving amenities, fostering social interactions, and enhancing the overall livability of the area.



Industry Impact: Consideration will be given to projects that demonstrate a positive impact on local businesses that are part of the industry (ie. suppliers, and service contractors).



Sustainability and Environmental Consciousness: Projects demonstrating environmentally responsible practices, energy efficiency, and a commitment to reducing the carbon footprint will be highly regarded.



Innovative Approaches: The award seeks to honour projects that have adopted innovative approaches, technologies, or methodologies to overcome challenges related to infill development.

The #BuildingARTyeg Award is open to all industry professionals, including architects, builders, developers, urban planners, and other advocates who have positively contributed to infill projects within Edmonton. Applicants must be members of IDEA, or purchase a membership at the time of award submission to be considered.

Interested applicants can nominate their projects at www.infilledmonton.com/buildingartyeg . Applications close September 22, 2023. The award application fee is $75. Shortlisted candidates will be announced at IDEA's Infill Connect symposium on October 12, 2023, with the winner announced in March 2024.

About Alair:

Founded in 2007, Alair began franchising in 2012 and continues to grow across Canada and the United States. Alair is in the business of helping individuals, families, and businesses overcome the obstacles they face to live a healthier, happier, more comfortable, and more productive lifestyle. Alair does this by attracting the most qualified custom home builders and remodelers who align with Alair's core values and mission and transform them into the most valuable, highest-reward, and lowest-risk construction companies in the world. For more information, visit www.alairhomes.com.

About IDEA:

The Infill Development in Edmonton Association (IDEA) is an educational and advocacy nonprofit, non-partisan association that represents over 200 city builders and city shapers. Our purpose is to drive change toward people-centred communities within Edmonton's mature neighbourhoods. The majority of our members are small and local businesses, passionate about executing Council's City Plan goals.

For further information: Media Contact: Shannon Donogh, Alair Edmonton Media Relations, [email protected] | 780-616-1816