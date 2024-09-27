Alair Homes Celebrates 17 Years of Growth with Expanded Senior Leadership Team

As president, Cecil's leadership has been instrumental in the company's expansion to over 100 locations across North America. Cecil's transition to CEO marks another significant step in Alair's journey toward continued growth and industry leadership.

"This is an exciting time for Alair," said Blair McDaniel, founder and chairman of Alair Homes. "Our company has come a long way since we first opened our doors in 2007, and as we celebrate 17 years, I'm confident that Rob's leadership will help us continue to set new standards for what it means to build custom homes in the U.S. and Canada."

Key Highlights:

CEO : Rob Cecil is named President and CEO. Blair McDaniel , Alair's founder, steps into the new role of Chairman.

: is named President and CEO. , Alair's founder, steps into the new role of Chairman. Operational Excellence : Stu Hopewell transitions to Chief Compliance Officer, while Duane Johns is named Chief Operating Officer.

: transitions to Chief Compliance Officer, while is named Chief Operating Officer. Industry Leadership: This leadership transition reflects Alair's commitment to growth, innovation, and an unparalleled client experience across over 100 locations in North America .

Founded on September 28, 2007 by McDaniel, Alair has grown from a vision to transform the custom homebuilding industry into North America's largest network of custom homebuilding and renovation partners, each dedicated to empowering homeowners to live better.

"As the only franchise of our size in our industry, Alair is in a unique position to drive change across North America," said Rob Cecil, president and CEO of Alair. "The momentum we've built is a testament to the strength of our partners and our commitment to redefining what's possible for homeowners."

Commitment to Process and Operational Excellence

Alair's approach as a leader in construction management is defined by its commitment to delivering a consistent, reliable process for every project. As part of this vision, the company is also announcing changes to its senior leadership team to ensure operational consistency remains a core focus.

Stu Hopewell, who has been pivotal as Chief Operations Officer, will now transition into the newly created position of Chief Compliance Officer. In this role, Hopewell will ensure that Alair continues to maintain its high standards of excellence across all projects and locations.

"At Alair, it's not just about delivering a great final product; it's about doing so through a process that homeowners and our project partners can trust," said Stu Hopewell, Chief Compliance Officer at Alair. "These leadership changes reflect our unwavering focus on consistency and quality, which sets Alair apart in the custom homebuilding industry."

Katrina McLauchlan, who has been with Alair since its infancy in 2007, will continue to serve as Alair's Chief Financial Officer. McLauchlan oversees all financial planning and fiscal management system-wide for Alair as well as leadership of the accounting team.

Duane Johns, a Regional Partner in North Carolina, will now move into the role of Chief Operating Officer. A partner with Alair since 2016, Johns brings extensive experience in Alair's Client Control® methodology and a deep understanding of the company's core values. As COO, Johns will oversee operations and implement strategic plans that align with the company's vision for excellence in residential construction.

"I'm excited to build on the foundation we've established at Alair," said Duane Johns, Chief Operating Officer at Alair. "Our goal is to give homeowners peace of mind while we build or renovate their home, and I'm looking forward to working closely with our partners to deliver best in class services that ensure efficiency, transparency, and a truly exceptional building experience."

About Alair®

Founded in 2007, Alair Homes is North America's largest, privately held custom home building and renovation company. With a rapidly growing network of franchises since 2012, Alair has become a trusted name in over 100 locations across North America. Our distinctive approach is cemented in partnerships with esteemed architects, proficient trade partners, and innovative designers, ensuring homeowners a distinctive construction management experience. Striving for continuous improvement through our proprietary Client Control® construction project management methodology, Alair is dedicated to delivering meticulously crafted, beautiful homes while ensuring a transparent, client-focused journey from conception to completion. Learn more at www.AlairHomes.com

