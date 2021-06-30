Infield Minerals Virtually Closes The Market
Jun 30, 2021, 17:00 ET
TORONTO, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Evandra Nakano, Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, Infield Minerals Corp., ("Infield" or the "Company") (TSXV: INFD), joined Monica Hamm, Client Success Specialist, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.
Infield Minerals is currently exploring for high-grade gold & silver in mining-friendly Nevada. Infield's mission is to grow the company through discovery, acquisitions and sustainable development of high quality, high potential assets. Founded in 2020, Infield is led by a team of mining entrepreneurs with extensive technical and resource evaluation experience. For more information visit: https://www.infieldminerals.com/.
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Evandra Nakano, [email protected]
