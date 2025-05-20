Industry Group Commends Mr. William Kaplan on Completion of Report, Calls on Government of Canada to Prevent Another Disastrous Postal Disruption

OTTAWA, ON, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The National Association of Major Mail Users (NAMMU) commends Mr. William Kaplan on the completion of his forthright and compelling report on the state of Canada Post and the divide between Canada Post and its main union, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW).

Mr. Kaplan's report echoes several key findings of NAMMU's paper "Canada Post: The Tipping Point Has Arrived," published in September 2024, namely:

Canada Post is effectively insolvent and in need of major structural reform.

The time has come to lift the moratoriums on rural post office discontinuation and Community Mailbox conversion.

Canada Post must have greater workforce flexibility.

Canada Post employees should work for each hour they are paid.

"We are pleased to see someone as highly respected as William Kaplan affirm what NAMMU has been sounding the alarm on for years," said Patrick Bartlett, Executive Director of NAMMU. "It is now clear to any fair-minded observer that the status quo is not working for Canada Post or Canadians."

Unfortunately, despite Mr. Kaplan's fact-based insights and thoughtfully considered recommendations, CUPW appears determined to defend business as usual. Canadians learned yesterday afternoon that Canada Post received strike notices from CUPW stating that employees plan to strike starting Friday at midnight.

"The mailing industry in Canada generates approximately $100 billion in revenue per year, or about 5% of Canada's total GDP, and employs 750,000 Canadians," noted Bartlett. "The last thing the Canadian economy needs in these uncertain times is more layoffs and job losses because of a completely avoidable work stoppage."

We call on the Government of Canada to show leadership and use the legislative tools at its disposal to save Canadian jobs by preventing another disastrous postal disruption.

