ST-THOMAS, QC, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Industries Harnois announced today the appointment of André Gareau as its new Chief Operating Officer. André brings over 35 years of experience in operational leadership and transformative business strategies.

André's approach is characterized by improving operations and empowering teams. He has successfully led changes that align with strategic visions and shareholder interests. His leadership consistently results in significant improvements and organizational growth.

In his past positions, André guided major organizational shifts, preparing the next generation of leaders. While leading another organization as President and CEO, André tripled revenues, integrated global acquisitions, and advanced the company into Industry 4.0. His earlier experiences show a pattern of revitalizing companies, increasing profitability, and expanding market presence.

"André Gareau's extensive experience in driving operational excellence and strategic growth makes him a perfect fit for our team. We are confident that André will play a key role in our ongoing growth and success," said Patrice Harnois, President.

Yanick Harnois, General Director, added, "Bringing André into our leadership team is a strategic move for Industries Harnois. His approach to operational efficiency and team empowerment aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. André's ability to transform and scale businesses will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand."

About Industries Harnois

Les Industries Harnois, a global leader in creating steel fabric structures, has established a strong international presence since its inception in 1965. Specializing in greenhouse structures and equipment, we cater to both ornamental and vegetable growers. Our expertise extends to the construction of versatile fabric buildings, including MegaDome, designed for storage, protection of goods, and various agricultural uses. Our diverse clientele spans across North America and extends to select regions in Africa, Europe, and Asia.

For further information: Vincent Douville, 888-427-6647, [email protected]