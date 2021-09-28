MONTRÉAL, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Indivior UK Ltd. is pleased to announce the Canadian launch of their new formulation of SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone soluble film). SUBOXONE Film is indicated for substitution treatment in adults with problematic opioid drug dependence (OUD).1

Canada is in the midst of an opioid crisis. With 17,602 apparent opioid toxicity deaths and 21,824 opioid-related hospitalisations between January 2016 and June 2020, it is one of the most serious public health crises in Canada's recent history.2,3

Current data from several jurisdictions across Canada show a worrying increase in opioid-related harms and deaths since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.2

"At Indivior, we are committed to helping the patients, families and communities impacted by the opioid epidemic, and to adapting to the new challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Manon Lafontaine, General Manager Canada.

The launch of SUBOXONE Film is an important milestone in Indivior's continued commitment to bringing new treatment options for patients with OUD in Canada.

About SUBOXONE Film

SUBOXONE Film contains buprenorphine and naloxone and is a substitution treatment for problematic opioid drug dependence, within a framework of medical, social and psychological treatment.2

SUBOXONE Film should only be prescribed by physicians who have experience in substitution treatment in opioid drug dependence, and who have completed a recognized SUBOXONE Training Program.

About Indivior

Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to support patients by developing medicines to treat addiction and serious mental illnesses. Our vision is that all patients around the world will have access to evidence-based treatment for the chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of addiction. Indivior is dedicated to transforming addiction from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs more than 800 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in over 40 countries worldwide. Indivior Canada is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec.

References:

Indivior UK Limited. SUBOXONE Product Monograph. Public Health Agency of Canada . Modelling opioid overdose deaths during the COVID-19 outbreak. Available at: https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/opioids/data-surveillance-research/modelling-opioid-overdose-deaths-covid-19.html Public Health Agency of Canada . Opioid- and Stimulant-related Harms in Canada . December, 2020. Available at: https://health-infobase.canada.ca/substance-related-harms/opioids-stimulants/

