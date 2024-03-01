TORONTO, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ --

Francis v. Ontario / Chandra v. Ontario

Press Release re Settlement and Distribution Protocol Approved

On September 22, 2023, the Superior Court of Justice approved a Settlement and Distribution Protocol in two class actions concerning the use of Administrative Segregation at Provincial Correctional Institutions in Ontario.

Under the Settlement and Distribution Protocol, people who meet certain criteria, called Class Members, are eligible to make a claim for damages. Class Members include:

Inmates in prolonged segregation : all persons who were placed in Administrative Segregation at an Ontario Correctional Institution (excluding the St. Lawrence Valley Correctional and Treatment Centre) for 15 or more consecutive days between April 20, 2015 and August 18, 2021 ; and

: all persons who were placed in Administrative Segregation at an Ontario Correctional Institution (excluding the St. Lawrence Valley Correctional and Treatment Centre) for 15 or more consecutive days between and ; and Inmates with serious mental health issues : all persons who were placed in Administrative Segregation for any length of time at an Ontario Correctional Institution (excluding St. Lawrence Valley Correctional and Treatment Centre) between April 20, 2015 and August 18, 2021 , who were diagnosed by a medical doctor before or during their incarceration with a listed mental health issue (full list available at www.OntarioAdministrativeSegregation.ca) and who meet other conditions.

The Settlement and Distribution Protocol will make approximately $32.7 million available for distribution to certain Class Members, and some Class Members may be eligible to submit claims for additional damages. Class Members who were placed in Administrative Segregation between January 1, 2009 and April 19, 2015 may also be eligible to make a claim.

Information regarding eligibility and how to make a claim is being distributed to Class Members and is available online at: www.OntarioAdministrativeSegregation.ca

James Sayce, a partner at Koskie Minsky LLP, has stated that "the Settlement and Distribution Protocol provide real compensation for a vulnerable class. We believe it is a fair outcome after many years of hard-fought litigation".

Additional information is available online at www.OntarioAdministrativeSegregation.ca. Class members may also contact the Claims Administrator by email at [email protected] or by calling toll-free 1-833-290-4730.

For more information, please contact Koskie Minsky LLP at: 1-844-819-8527 or [email protected]

Contact: www.OntarioAdministrativeSegregation.ca

