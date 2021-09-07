OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Epiq Class Action Services Canada is announcing that the claims administration process in the Federal Administrative Segregation Class Actions is starting on September 7, 2021

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT?

Three separate class actions lawsuits have ended with the Courts finding that the rights of inmates placed in Administrative Segregation while incarcerated in federal penitentiaries were violated. A global award of approximately $28 million is available to pay all eligible claimants, known as Class Members, who make a claim. Additional money may be claimed by eligible Class Members in some cases.

WHO CAN CLAIM?

To be eligible to make a claim, individuals must be in either situation:

Option A

They stayed in Administrative Segregation in a federal penitentiary anywhere in Canada

For 16 consecutive days or more

AFTER March 3, 2011 .

OR

Option B

They stayed in Administrative Segregation in a federal penitentiary anywhere in Canada

For any length of time

AFTER July 20, 2009

AND they were diagnosed by a medical doctor with a mental disorder or a borderline personality disorder prior or during incarceration AND suffer(ed) serious impairment as a result of the disorder and reported such to Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).1

All Administrative Segregation placements count, even if they were recorded as "voluntary".

HOW TO MAKE A CLAIM?

Complete the Court-approved Claim Form which can be obtained by three (3) options:

1) Claim Forms and pre-paid postage return envelopes will be provided to people currently incarcerated in a federal penitentiary.

2) by CLAIMING ONLINE or downloading and printing the Claim Form by going to the website:

www.SegregationClassActionFederal.ca

3) by writing or calling to request a Claim Form.

Email: [email protected]

Federal Segregation

Claims Administrator

P.O. Box 507 STN B

Ottawa ON K1P 5P6

Toll Free: 1-833-871-5354

IS THERE A DEADLINE FOR MAKING A CLAIM?

Yes! All claims must be received by the Claims Administrator, NO LATER THAN September 7, 2022. If a paper Claim Form is used, the postmark on the envelope will be considered as the day the Claim Form was submitted to the Claims Administrator.

WHAT OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE TO CLASS MEMBERS?

Submit a Claim Form

To receive money, Class Members MUST SUBMIT a Claim Form to the Claims Administrator NO LATER THAN September 7, 2022.

Do Nothing

Individuals who do not make a claim by the deadline will not get any money and they will give up the right to get money in the future.

Opt Out

The courts had already granted an initial period to opt-out of the Class actions which is expired.

But if Class Members do not want to be part of the Class actions, they might still be allowed to opt-out if they were first placed in Administrative Segregation after December 12, 2016 and have not previously had an opportunity to opt out.

To opt-out, the Claims Administrator must receive a letter signed and dated clearly stating their wish to opt-out NO LATER THAN October 7, 2021.

By opting out, Class Members will lose their right to receive any money from these class actions.

For more information, please visit www.SegregationClassActionFederal.ca or call at 1-833-871-5354

This notice was approved by the Courts. Do not contact the Courts.

1 Some exceptions may apply.

