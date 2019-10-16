Indio Technologies Enters Canadian Marketplace to Streamline P&C Insurance Application and Renewal Process for Brokerages

Expansion will enable property and casualty insurance professionals to enter the digital world

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ -- Indio Technologies , an insurance technology company that streamlines the business insurance application process, today announced its entry into the Canadian marketplace with its workflow management platform designed to transform the commercial insurance industry. Indio provides insurance brokerages with a white-label platform that digitizes the insurance application process through smart forms allowing for a seamless experience in applying for and renewing property and casualty insurance.

Brokers provide immense value to the insurance industry; however, they are currently ill-equipped to provide customers with a modern digital experience which dramatically shortens the application and renewal process and reduces the amount of paperwork passed back and forth. Many basic internal and administrative tasks are not time efficient and can be streamlined with the use of software, which allows brokers to focus on more technical tasks and business development.

Indio has created the technological infrastructure required to service brokers in Canada, compliant with Canadian data storage regulations, the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), and is a member of the Centre of Study for Insurance Operations (CSIO). Indio is also a partner of international associations such as TechAssure and MarshBerry.

"Our expansion into Canada is a landmark moment for Indio," said Michael Furlong, CEO and Co-founder of Indio. "Entering the Canadian marketplace allows us to greatly expand our mission of bringing the power of a truly digital, online insurance experience which enables brokers to do their jobs better and creates a seamless application and renewal process for the insured."

Over the past two years, Indio has brought on over 350 insurance brokerages in the United States, including over 40 of the top 100. To learn more about Indio, please visit useindio.com or reach out to learn@useindio.com

About Indio

In 2016, Indio founders Mike Furlong and Adam Bratt set out to modernize and digitize the insurance application and renewal process. Indio provides a workflow management platform that delivers a suite of web-based solutions for insurance brokerages, helping to improve their client experience and become more efficient. Indio has raised approximately $30 million in venture financing from Menlo Ventures, 8VC, NEA, Merus Capital, 500 startups, and more.

