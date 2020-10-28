Indigo Unveils its Top Gifts of the Year

With inspiring gifts and best-in-class shopping solutions, Indigo is here to make the holiday season merry and bright for Canadians.

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Indigo (TSX: IDG), the world's first cultural department store, is thrilled to share its top gifts of the year to make holiday shopping and gift-giving a joyful experience. With the best gifts and shopping solutions, Indigo is helping Canadians get holiday-ready like never before.

"We know this holiday is going to be different from years past, but Indigo is here to help make it extra special," said Kirsten Chapman, President, Indigo. "With thoughtful gifts available earlier than ever, the best deals, and safe, stress-free and convenient shopping solutions, it has never been easier to prepare for the holidays. This year, Indigo truly is Canada's one-stop Holiday shop for consumers to confidently cross everyone off their list and get ready for the season."

Launching early this year, Indigo has unveiled its Holiday Shop in-store and online to help customers get ahead of the rush. Indigo is offering the biggest and best books of the year, the hottest new brands, and exclusive brands including Love & Lore and OUI. From Indigo's Best Book of 2020, The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett, Barack Obama's highly anticipated memoir and the latest collection of poetry by Rupi Kaur, to exclusive Love & Lore PJ sets and OUI tableware accessories, Indigo's curated assortment will inspire gift givers across the country to make this holiday season memorable for loved ones and friends.

Customers can search gifts by interest (wellness, food, fashion, sports, etc.), recipient (her, him, them, kids, baby, etc.), by price (gifts under $25, $50, $100 and luxe gifts), and more. Visit indigo.ca/holiday to explore the Holiday Shop.

To help make shopping super easy, Indigo is offering expanded safe, stress-free and convenient options this holiday season. Customers can shop in-store with industry leading health and safety precautions in place, on indigo.ca, and new online shopping with free pickup in stores in as little as three hours (curbside pickup also offered at select locations), as well as same day delivery with Instacart. For more information on these and additional services, visit indigo.ca/shop-your-way.

Not sure which gift to give? Shop in-store to get great advice from Indigo's expert staff or use the digital concierge at #AskIndigo on our website or social media for advice on the perfect gift for everyone on your list!

Indigo's Top Gifts for Everyone on Your List:

Safe and Stress-Free Shopping Solutions:

Shop your way and have the most joyful shopping experience:

In-store : Indigo's top priority is the health and safety of its employees, customers and communities. We're practicing industry leading health and safety precautions in-store to ensure the safest shopping experience possible. Visit indigo.ca/covid-frequently-asked-questions to learn more and indigo.ca/storelocator to find the location closest to home.





: Indigo's top priority is the health and safety of its employees, customers and communities. We're practicing industry leading health and safety precautions in-store to ensure the safest shopping experience possible. Visit indigo.ca/covid-frequently-asked-questions to learn more and indigo.ca/storelocator to find the location closest to home. Online: Shop 24/7 on indigo.ca with thousands more gifts available. Receive free shipping on orders over $35 , and free returns, making online shopping easy and stress-free.





Shop 24/7 on indigo.ca with thousands more gifts available. Receive free shipping on orders over , and free returns, making online shopping easy and stress-free. Buy Online, Pickup in-store in as little as three hours: Shop on indigo.ca and pickup in store in as little as three hours, with contactless curbside pickup available at select locations. Visit indigo.ca/curbside-pickup to learn more.





Shop on indigo.ca and pickup in store in as little as three hours, with contactless curbside pickup available at select locations. Visit indigo.ca/curbside-pickup to learn more. Private Shopping: This holiday season, plum ® and plum ® PLUS members will have access to exclusive shopping hours before and after the store is open with limited customers. Not a member? Visit indigo.ca/plum to learn more.





This holiday season, plum and plum PLUS members will have access to exclusive shopping hours before and after the store is open with limited customers. Not a member? Visit indigo.ca/plum to learn more. Instacart: Get same day delivery to your door with Instacart in select markets across Canada with delivery as fast as two hours. Visit Instacart.ca/indigo to learn more.

About Indigo

Indigo Books & Music Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is the world's first Cultural Department Store – a physical and digital meeting place inspired by and filled with books, music, art, ideas, and beautifully designed lifestyle products. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us. For more information on Indigo, visit indigo.ca

SOURCE Indigo Books & Music Inc.

For further information: For media requests, please contact: Melissa Perri, Manager, Public Relations, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.indigo.ca

