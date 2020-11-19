Indigo Unveils its Plum® Member Exclusive Black Friday Deals, With up to 50% off the Best Gifts of the Season

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Indigo (TSX: IDG), the world's first cultural department store for booklovers, is excited to announce its Black Friday deals, running from November 19th until December 1st at indigo.ca and stores across the country, exclusively for its plum members. From toys and books, to home décor and baby gear, Indigo's plum members can look forward to incredible deals on the hottest gifts, saving up to 50% off select items. This year, plum PLUS® members will receive exclusive one day early access to Black Friday deals in-store and online on November 19th.

"We are always looking for more ways to share value with our incredible plum and plum PLUS members and add a little extra joy to the season," said Kirsten Chapman, President, Indigo. "This year we've extended our Black Friday dates to help reduce the rush of the season so our members can shop at their convenience. And whether they choose to shop in-store, online or take advantage of our store pick up service, our members will have unique access to amazing deals on the top gifts."

Customers who have not yet signed up for Indigo's plum rewards membership program, can do so easily in-store or at indigo.ca. As a member of Indigo's free plum tier, members receive access to promotions & events, member shopping experiences and earn points on almost every dollar spent i. For only $39/year, plum PLUS members save an additional 10% on almost everything ii, receive free shipping every day iii, earn points on almost every dollar spenti, as well as exclusive access to promotions & events. When signing up for plum PLUS today, members will also receive 8,500 bonus plum points, a $20 value iv. To learn more visit indigo.ca/plum.

With incredible deals on the season's hottest gifts, customers will be able to check off every name on their list. From deals on the hottest brands including LEGO®, Matt and Nat and Snuggle Me Organics, as well as brands exclusive to Indigo like Oui™ and Wonder Co.™, there's something for every age and interest.

Indigo's Black Friday deals includev:

50% off Holiday Wrap & Accessories

50% off Holiday Crackers

50% off Holiday Boxed Cards

25% off Heather's Book Picks

40% off Holiday's Hottest Books

40% off select Stocking Stuffers

20% off L.O.L vi

20% off Games vii

20% off SNOO and accessories

30% off select Candles

40% off Pillows and Throws viii

40% off Regular Priced Adult Reading Socks – Indigo Exclusive

50% off our Top Tech Gifts

Plus, so much more!

More incredible promotions will be launching on indigo.ca for Cyber Monday from November 30th – December 1st.

Safe and Stress-Free Ways to Shop this Black Friday

Shop your way and have the most joyful shopping experience:

Buy Online, Pickup in-store in as little as three hours: Shop on indigo.ca and pickup in store in as little as three hours, with contactless curbside pickup available at select locations. Visit indigo.ca/curbside-pickup to learn more.

Shop on indigo.ca and pickup in store in as little as three hours, with contactless curbside pickup available at select locations. Visit indigo.ca/curbside-pickup to learn more. In-store: Indigo's top priority is the health and safety of its employees, customers and communities. We're practicing industry leading health and safety precautions in-store to ensure the safest shopping experience possible. Visit indigo.ca/covid-frequently-asked-questions to learn more and indigo.ca/storelocator to find the location closest to home.

Indigo's top priority is the health and safety of its employees, customers and communities. We're practicing industry leading health and safety precautions in-store to ensure the safest shopping experience possible. Visit indigo.ca/covid-frequently-asked-questions to learn more and indigo.ca/storelocator to find the location closest to home. Online: Shop 24/7 on indigo.ca with thousands more gifts available. Receive free shipping on orders over $35 , and free returns, making online shopping easy and stress-free.

For more information, visit indigo.ca

About Indigo

Indigo Books & Music Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is the world's first Cultural Department Store – a physical and digital meeting place inspired by and filled with books, music, art, ideas, beautifully designed lifestyle products. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

________________________________________________________ i plum points will not be awarded on eBooks, electronics and related accessories, American Girl® services, LEGO® Mindstorms, plum PLUS memberships, gift cards, Love of Reading products/donations, shipping costs, the plum points redemption portion of a transaction, taxes, and any other items specified as exclusions from time to time ii Valid at Canadian stores on the pre-tax purchase price of eligible product(s), after discounts and points redemptions, using a valid plum PLUS membership. Certain product and service exclusions apply. Visit indigo.ca/plum for full details iii Valid at indigo.ca on eligible purchases using a valid plum PLUS membership. Excludes heavy/oversized product or shipments to remote areas as described atindigo.ca/freeshipping iv Valid June 29 2020 – March 31, 2021 at indigo.ca with the purchase of a plum PLUS membership. Excludes plum PLUS membership renewals and any conversions of iRewards to plum PLUS memberships v Valid November 20—29, 2020 (unless specified otherwise), at Canadian stores and at indigo.ca, while quantities last using a valid plum membership. Exclusions may apply. See specific promotions for more details. Offers not valid on previous purchases or in conjunction with other offers vi Excludes L.O.L Surprise! OMG Collect 2020 vii Excludes Cards Against Humanity, Exploding Kittens, and What Do You Meme Products viii Excludes Casper, Gravity and Faux Fur Throws

SOURCE Indigo Books & Music Inc.

For further information: For media requests, please contact: Madison Downey, Specialist, Public Relations, Indigo, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.indigo.ca

