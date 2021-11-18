Indigo Unveils its Black Friday Deals, with up to 40% Off the Season's Best Gifts for Plum PLUS Members

plum PLUS members enjoy four days of exclusive early access to deals beginning November 18

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG) is excited to announce its Black Friday deals, running on indigo.ca and at Indigo, Chapters and Coles stores across the country, exclusively for plum® loyalty members. New this year, plum PLUS® members will receive exclusive four-day early access to Black Friday deals in-store and online beginning today, saving up to 40% off when the plum PLUS discount is applied, followed by access for plum members from November 22 to 28, 2021 (unless specified). From books and cold weather accessories to festive mugs and holiday décor, Indigo's plum members can look forward to incredible deals on holiday must-haves.

"We are thrilled to share our Black Friday deals for plum members this holiday season," said Suzanna Morris, Vice President Loyalty, Data and Analytics. "We want to ensure our customers have a joyful and stress-free shopping experience, so in addition to great deals, plum PLUS members will enjoy the convenience of early access. It's another way that we can provide our loyalty members with added value and benefits as they complete their gift checklist for friends and loved ones."

Give the gift of a good read with 30% off the regular price of select Holiday books and 20% off the Top 10 Best Books of 2021 list, the official selection of the top reads of the season, carefully curated by Indigo's expert booksellers. Treat loved ones and friends to cozy nights in this winter with Mugs, Artisanal Teaware and Hot Cocoa at 30% off, and fill their stockings with the best in Stocking Stuffers at 30% off. For the kids, help make learning fun with 20% off educational toys from Vtech and Leapfrog, as well as 20% off Games and Puzzles. To sweeten these deals, plum PLUS members receive an extra 10% off eligible products when their discount is applied.

Indigo's Black Friday dealsi are as follows:

price 30% off Select Holiday Decor 30% 40% 30% off Mugs, Artisanal Teaware and Hot Cocoa 30% 40% 30% off Agendas and Calendars 30% 40% 20% off FamJam Hatley Collection 20% 30% 30% off Indigo & Love & Lore® Scarves & Cold Weather Accessories 30% 40% 30% off Stocking Stuffers 30% 40% 20% off OUI™ & Indigo Weighted Sleep Collection 20% 30% 10% off Casper, Flax, Gravity Sleep (not eligible for plum PLUS discount) 10% 30% off Select Holiday Books 30% 40% 20% off Top 10 Best Books of 2021 20% 30% 20% off Heather's Book Picks 20% 30% 20% off Games and Puzzles (offer ends Nov. 24) 20% 30% 20% off L.O.L. (offer ends Nov. 24) 20% 30% 20% off Vtech and Leapfrog (offer ends Nov. 24) 20% 30% 20% off Melissa & Doug (offer ends Nov. 24) 20% 30% 20% off Wonder Co.™ 20% 30% 20% off Snuggle Me Organic (not eligible for plum PLUS discount) 20% And more!



More incredible promotions will be launching on indigo.ca for Cyber Monday from November 29 – 30, 2021.

Customers who have not yet signed up for Indigo's plum rewards membership program, can do so in-stores or online at indigo.ca. As a member of Indigo's free plum tier, members receive access to promotions and events, member shopping experiences and earn points on almost every dollar spentii. For only $39/year, plum PLUS members save an additional 10% on almost everything, receive free shipping every dayiii, earn points on almost every dollar spent, and have exclusive access to promotions & events. When signing up for plum PLUS today, members will also receive 8,500 bonus plum points, a $20 valueiv. To learn more visit indigo.ca/plum.

For more information, visit indigo.ca

About Indigo

Indigo Books & Music Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of books, gifts, baby, kids, wellness and lifestyle products that support their customers every day and at key life stages by simplifying their journey to live with intention. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us. For more information Indigo, visit indigo.ca



____________________________________ i Valid November 22 - 28, 2021 (unless specified) at Canadian stores and indigo.ca, while quantities last. Exclusions may apply. Not valid on previous purchases. For specific promotion details, visit indigo.ca ii plum points will not be awarded on eBooks, electronics and related accessories, American Girl® services, LEGO® Mindstorms, plum PLUS memberships/renewals, gift cards, Love of Reading products/donations, shipping costs, the plum points redemption portion of a transaction, taxes, and any other items specified as exclusions from time to time. See indigo.ca/plum for full program details. iii Valid at Canadian stores and at indigo.ca on the pre-tax purchase price of eligible product(s), after discounts and points redemptions, using a valid plum PLUS membership. Certain product and service exclusions apply. Free shipping at indigo.ca on eligible purchases within Canada using a valid plum PLUS membership. Excludes heavy/oversized product or shipments to remote areas as described at indigo.ca/freeshipping. For exclusions and full program details visit indigo.ca/plum. iv Valid November 1, 2021 – March 31, 2022 at Canadian stores and indigo.ca with the purchase of a plum PLUS membership. Excludes any plum PLUS membership renewals. Cannot be combined with any other sign-up offers. See indigo.ca/plum for program details.

