Indigo Reports FY24 Third Quarter Results

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG), Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, reported financial results for the 13-week period ended December 30, 2023 compared to the 13-week period ended December 31, 2022.

The Company recognized total revenue of $370.6 million in the quarter, compared to revenue of $422.7 million in the same period last year. Disruptions throughout 2023, including the ransomware attack and the pre-mature launch of a new digital platform, negatively impacted the Company's ability to serve its customers. This was most significantly felt in the online channel, which disproportionally underperformed compared to the retail network. Prevailing economic headwinds also impacted consumer spending patterns as customers continued to show price sensitivity, noted by lower full-priced sell through.

The Company recognized decreased revenue in both its general merchandise and print product lines. General merchandise suffered from a less successful product assortment, missing certain key top-selling holiday products. On the book side of the business, top-selling releases of the quarter were not as strong as last year, leading to lower sales in this category.

Commenting on the results, CEO Heather Reisman said: "These results are disappointing and in no way reflect the opportunity we have with our customers. We are deeply and effectively engaged in a turnaround. I feel confident that with the current focus, we will fully reclaim our position as the booklovers' happy place, both in store and online."

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $22.3 million, compared to $40.8 million in the prior year. The aforementioned impacts of the current macro-economic environment led to an increased penetration of promotions and discounts. The Company deeply discounted product, a decision made to fully clear unproductive inventory which it does not intend to carry forward as part of its assortment.

During the quarter, the Company undertook several steps aimed at improving customer engagement and the overall economics of the business including enriching book assortment, simplifying and improving lifestyle assortment and streamlining the organization and head office workforce. Improving customer engagement and profitability is the full focus for the Company.

Driven by the sales and margin declines as well as significant restructuring costs, net income for the quarter totaled $10.0 million ($0.36 net income per basic common share) compared to net income of $34.3 million ($1.23 net income per basic common share) in the prior year.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company amended and extended its revolving credit facility with Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc. ("TRHI"), as lender. The material terms of the amendment are limited to (i) an increased principal credit amount to up to $70.0 million and, with the consent of TRHI, this amount may be increased by up to an additional $10.0 million; (ii) an extended maturity date to December 31, 2024; and (iii) a revised interest rate to the Royal Bank of Canada prime rate from time to time in effect +2.5%. The amended credit facility, the effectiveness of which is subject to certain customary conditions precedent which are expected to be satisfied in the coming days, will be used for ongoing working capital needs and general corporate purposes of the Company, and for non-recurring restructuring costs and capital expenditures agreed between the Company and TRHI from time to time. It was issued on reasonable commercial terms, and is not convertible, directly or indirectly, into equity or voting securities.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

As at As at As at

December 30, December 31, April 1, (thousands of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 2023







ASSETS





Current





Cash and cash equivalents 93,818 149,961 65,113 Accounts receivable 28,780 29,721 14,069 Inventories 227,085 317,257 244,063 Prepaid expenses 7,102 7,267 6,830 Derivative assets — 2,128 699 Other assets 4,068 3,681 1,254 Total current assets 360,853 510,015 332,028 Property, plant, and equipment, net 46,036 55,346 52,464 Right-of-use assets, net 296,018 308,526 318,302 Intangible assets, net 34,544 32,700 35,287 Total assets 737,451 906,587 738,081 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)





Current





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 223,085 289,958 169,860 Unredeemed gift card liability 76,850 79,158 66,887 Provisions 2,167 569 1,879 Deferred revenue 22,507 22,876 20,129 Short-term lease liabilities 69,737 69,573 69,161 Total current liabilities 394,346 462,134 327,916 Long-term accrued liabilities 549 876 1,007 Long-term provisions 851 784 851 Long-term lease liabilities 402,815 419,431 428,284 Total liabilities 798,561 883,225 758,058 Equity (deficit)





Share capital 227,707 227,094 227,094 Contributed surplus 15,014 15,242 15,463 Retained deficit (303,886) (220,455) (262,969) Accumulated other comprehensive income 55 1,481 435 Total equity (deficit) (61,110) 23,362 (19,977) Total liabilities and equity (deficit) 737,451 906,587 738,081

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) and Comprehensive Earnings (Loss) (Unaudited)











13-week 13-week 39-week 39-week

period ended period ended period ended period ended

December 30, December 31, December 30, December 31, (thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022









Revenue 370,645 422,728 756,701 863,531 Cost of sales (229,619) (256,031) (459,343) (519,601) Gross profit 141,026 166,697 297,358 343,930 Operating, selling, and other expenses (123,662) (125,194) (317,843) (333,203) Operating profit (loss) 17,364 41,503 (20,485) 10,727 Net interest expense (7,381) (5,947) (20,247) (18,343) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 9,983 35,556 (40,732) (7,616) Income tax recovery (expense) — (1,302) (185) 564 Net earnings (loss) 9,983 34,254 (40,917) (7,052)









Other comprehensive income (loss)







Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings (loss), net of taxes:







Change in fair value of cash flow hedges — (1,055) (71) 5,683 Reclassification of realized gain — (2,555) (443) (3,487) Foreign currency translation adjustment 131 61 134 (230) Other comprehensive income (loss) 131 (3,549) (380) 1,966 Total comprehensive earnings (loss) 10,114 30,705 (41,297) (5,086)









Net earnings (loss) per common share







Basic $ 0.36 $ 1.23 $ (1.46) $ (0.25) Diluted $ 0.35 $ 1.22 $ (1.46) $ (0.25)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)











13-week 13-week 39-week 39-week

period ended period ended period ended period ended

December 30, December 31, December 30, December 31, (thousands of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022









OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net earnings (loss) 9,983 34,254 (40,917) (7,052) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to cash flows generated from operating activities







Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment 3,583 3,954 11,020 11,897 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 10,288 10,184 30,859 31,249 Amortization of intangible assets 4,061 1,642 9,604 7,469 Loss on disposal of capital assets 272 — 272 74 Gain on disposal of equity investment — — — (186) Share-based compensation (307) 210 (56) 625 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) — 1,302 185 (564) Other 1,586 1,572 (4) 1,172 Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations 94,660 113,222 64,577 76,107 Interest expense 7,870 6,282 21,343 19,010 Interest income (489) (335) (1,096) (667) Cash flows generated from operating activities 131,507 172,287 95,787 139,134









INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Net purchases of property, plant, and equipment (929) (232) (4,695) (2,394) Addition of intangible assets (1,002) (5,741) (9,014) (18,999) Proceeds from disposal of equity investment — — — 283 Interest received 489 335 1,096 667 Cash flows used for investing activities (1,442) (5,638) (12,613) (20,443)









FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Repayment of principal on lease liabilities (11,498) (11,472) (33,334) (34,725) Interest paid (7,602) (6,282) (21,076) (19,010) Proceeds from Related party credit facility 10,000 5,000 53,000 25,000 Repayment of Related party credit facility (53,000) (25,000) (53,000) (25,000) Proceeds from share issuances — — 220 — Cash flows used for financing activities (62,100) (37,754) (54,190) (53,735)









Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,825) (1,569) (279) (1,464)









Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period 66,140 127,326 28,705 63,492 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 27,678 22,635 65,113 86,469 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 93,818 149,961 93,818 149,961

Non-IFRS Financial Measures









The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings (loss) before income taxes, the most comparable IFRS measure:











13-week 13-week 39-week 39-week

period ended period ended period ended period ended

December 30, December 31, December 30, December 31, (millions of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 370.6 422.7 756.7 863.5 Cost of sales (229.6) (256.0) (459.3) (519.6) Cost of operations (71.2) (78.4) (180.2) (198.9) Selling, general and administrative expenses (30.8) (31.0) (79.8) (83.8) Depreciation of right-of-use assets (10.3) (10.2) (30.9) (31.2) Finance charges related to leases (6.5) (6.3) (19.5) (19.0) Adjusted EBITDA1 22.3 40.8 (12.9) 11.0 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (3.6) (4.0) (11.0) (11.9) Amortization of intangible assets (4.1) (1.6) (9.6) (7.5) Loss on disposal of capital assets (0.3) — (0.3) (0.1) Gain on disposal of equity investment — — — 0.2 Net interest income (expense) (0.9) 0.3 (0.7) 0.7 Non-recurring legal fees (0.1) — (0.8) — Restructuring costs (3.0) — (5.4) — Expenses from ransomware attack (0.3) — (1.3) — Insurance proceeds from ransomware attack — — 1.3 — Earnings (Loss) before income taxes 10.0 35.6 (40.7) (7.6) 1 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, asset disposals, and certain non-recurring or unusual amounts, and includes IFRS 16 right-of-use asset depreciation and associated finance charges.

