Indigo Reports FY24 Second Quarter Results

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG), Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, reported financial results for the 13-week period ended September 30, 2023 compared to the 13-week period ended October 1, 2022.

The Company recognized total revenue of $206.9 million in the quarter, compared to revenue of $236.2 million in the same period last year, when the Company achieved its highest ever merchandise sales in a second fiscal quarter. Sales in both the retail and online channels in the current year were negatively impacted by the downward pressures of a challenging macro-economic environment. This has reduced overall consumer demand and customers continue to show price sensitivity, noted by lifts in sales during key promotional events, which put pressure on sales margins. This was compounded by temporary disruptions from the launch of the Company's modernized website. The new platform has provided improved functionality and agility, and an overall superior customer experience, however online revenue was impacted during the launch period. By the end of the quarter, most critical disruptions had been resolved, leading to improvements in online conversion.

Commenting on the results, CEO Heather Reisman said: "I am delighted to be back as CEO.  I look forward to working with our team to re-energize our connection to our customers who have long considered Indigo their 'happy place'. We have a clear road map and are committed to returning Indigo to profitability and growth. I am also pleased to share that this month we opened a new store at The Well, in downtown Toronto.  It fully reflects our mission to inspire reading and enrich the lives of our customers and from the moment we opened our doors has been embraced by the local community."

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a loss of $13.8 million, compared to a loss of $10.6 million in the prior year. The Company focused on cost containment in key areas of the business. These actions indeed helped mitigate the impact of lost sales to profitability, resulting in a decrease in Adjusted EBITDA of only $3.2 million compared to the same period last year. This cost containment will continue to be a focus moving forward, as the Company looks to adapt to the pressures of the current macro-economic environment, re-evaluate the economics of its operations and improve profitability. Net loss for the quarter totaled $22.4 million ($0.80 net loss per basic common share) compared to a net loss of $15.9 million ($0.57 net loss per basic common share) in the prior year, impacted by the items discussed above, as well as certain non-recurring costs incurred in the quarter.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. To the extent any forward-looking information constitutes "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided as preliminary financial and operational results. Financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied in this news release. Among the key factors that could cause such differences are: general economic, market or business conditions, which include geopolitical events such as war, acts of terrorism, and civil disorder and the adverse impacts of inflationary pressures; ongoing impacts from the ransomware attack; the future impacts and government response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including any impact to online and/or retail operations of the Company; competitive actions by other companies; changes in laws or regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, as set out in the Company's annual information form dated June 27, 2023 and available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Any forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures
The Company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In order to provide additional insight into the business, the Company has also provided non-IFRS data, specifically Adjusted EBITDA, in this news release. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore specific to Indigo and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. 

For additional context see "Results of Operations" and "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis (which can be found at www.indigo.ca/investor-relations or www.sedar.com).

About Indigo Books & Music Inc.
Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of books, gifts, home, wellness, fashion, paper, baby and kids products, that support customers by simplifying their journey to Living with Intention. The Company operates retail stores in all ten provinces and one territory in Canada, and also has retail operations in the United States through a wholly-owned subsidiary, operating one retail store in Short Hills, New Jersey. Retail operations are seamlessly integrated with the Company's digital channels, including the www.indigo.ca website and the mobile applications, which are extensions of the physical stores and offer customers an expanded assortment of book titles, along with a meaningfully curated assortment of general merchandise. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

The Company supports a separate registered charity, called the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation (the "Foundation"), which is committed to addressing educational inequality, and more specifically, the literacy crisis in Canada. The Foundation provides resources including new books and learning materials, training and year-round curation support to help ensure teachers, education staff, school administrators and other key stakeholders have the tools they need to promote literacy in their communities. With the support of the Company, its customers, employees, and suppliers, the Foundation has committed over $35.0 million to more than 1,000,000 students across Canada since 2004.

To learn more about Indigo, please visit the "Our Company" section at indigo.ca.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

As at

As at

As at

September 30,

October 1,

April 1,

(thousands of Canadian dollars)

2023

2022

2023




ASSETS


Current


Cash and cash equivalents

27,678

22,635

65,113

Accounts receivable

13,045

14,708

14,069

Inventories

316,054

379,713

244,063

Prepaid expenses

7,351

7,891

6,830

Derivative assets

7,041

699

Other assets

1,665

1,323

1,254

Total current assets

365,793

433,311

332,028

Property, plant, and equipment, net

48,691

59,068

52,464

Right-of-use assets, net

303,861

317,850

318,302

Intangible assets, net

37,903

28,601

35,287

Total assets

756,248

838,830

738,081

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)


Current


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

220,155

246,452

169,860

Related party credit facility

43,000

20,000

Unredeemed gift card liability

58,568

57,021

66,887

Provisions

2,224

575

1,879

Deferred revenue

19,566

21,056

20,129

Short-term lease liabilities

70,432

69,583

69,161

Total current liabilities

413,945

414,687

327,916

Long-term accrued liabilities

1,132

840

1,007

Long-term provisions

784

764

851

Long-term lease liabilities

411,304

430,095

428,284

Total liabilities

827,165

846,386

758,058

Equity (Deficit)


Share capital

227,707

227,090

227,094

Contributed surplus

15,321

15,033

15,463

Retained deficit

(313,869)

(254,709)

(262,969)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(76)

5,030

435

Total equity (deficit)

(70,917)

(7,556)

(19,977)

Total liabilities and equity (deficit)

756,248

838,830

738,081

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)






13-week

13-week

26-week

26-week

period ended

period ended

period ended

period ended

September 30,

October 1,

September 30,

October 1,

(thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)

2023

2022

2023

2022





Revenue

206,885

236,247

386,056

440,803

Cost of sales

(125,224)

(140,762)

(229,724)

(263,570)

Gross profit

81,661

95,485

156,332

177,233

Operating, selling, and other expenses

(97,402)

(106,666)

(194,181)

(208,009)

Operating loss

(15,741)

(11,181)

(37,849)

(30,776)

Net interest expense

(6,651)

(6,217)

(12,866)

(12,396)

Loss before income taxes

(22,392)

(17,398)

(50,715)

(43,172)

Income tax recovery (expense)

1,499

(185)

1,866

Net loss

(22,392)

(15,899)

(50,900)

(41,306)





Other comprehensive income (loss)



Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net loss, net of taxes:



   Change in fair value of cash flow hedges

4,848

(71)

6,738

   Reclassification of realized gain

(690)

(443)

(932)

   Foreign currency translation adjustment

(117)

(156)

3

(291)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(117)

4,002

(511)

5,515

Total comprehensive loss

(22,509)

(11,897)

(51,411)

(35,791)





Net loss per common share





Basic

$(0.80)

$(0.57)

$(1.82)

$(1.49)

Diluted

$(0.80)

$(0.57)

$(1.82)

$(1.49)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)






13-week

13-week

26-week

26-week

period ended

period ended

period ended

period ended

September 30,

October 1,

September 30,

October 1,

(thousands of Canadian dollars)

2023

2022

2023

2022





OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net loss

(22,392)

(15,899)

(50,900)

(41,306)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows used for operating activities



   Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment

3,723

3,967

7,437

7,943

   Depreciation of right-of-use assets

10,299

10,586

20,571

21,065

   Amortization of intangible assets

3,407

3,091

5,543

5,827

   Loss on disposal of capital assets

68

74

   Gain on disposal of equity investment

(186)

(186)

   Share-based compensation

122

172

251

415

   Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

(1,499)

185

(1,866)

   Other

(1,271)

(248)

(1,591)

(400)

Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations

(16,176)

(22,038)

(30,083)

(37,115)

Interest expense

6,944

6,371

13,473

12,728

Interest income

(293)

(154)

(607)

(332)

Cash flows used for operating activities

(15,637)

(15,769)

(35,721)

(33,153)





INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Net purchases of property, plant, and equipment

(1,594)

(71)

(3,766)

(2,162)

Addition of intangible assets

(2,984)

(7,234)

(8,012)

(13,258)

Proceeds from disposal of equity investment

283

283

Interest received

293

154

607

332

Cash flows used for investing activities

(4,285)

(6,868)

(11,171)

(14,805)





FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Repayment of principal on lease liabilities

(10,995)

(11,617)

(21,836)

(23,253)

Interest paid

(6,944)

(6,371)

(13,473)

(12,728)

Related party credit facility

43,000

20,000

43,000

20,000

Proceeds from share issuances

43

220

Cash flows from (used for) financing activities

25,104

2,012

7,911

(15,981)





Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

1,271

92

1,546

105





Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period

6,453

(20,533)

(37,435)

(63,834)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

21,225

43,168

65,113

86,469

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

27,678

22,635

27,678

22,635

Non-IFRS Financial Measures






The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net loss before income taxes, the most comparable IFRS measure:







13-week

13-week

26-week

26-week

period ended

period ended

period ended

period ended

September 30,

October 1,

September 30,

October 1,


(millions of Canadian dollars)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenue

206.9

236.2

386.1

440.8

Cost of sales

(125.2)

(140.8)

(229.7)

(263.6)

Cost of operations

(54.7)

(63.7)

(109.0)

(120.5)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(24.0)

(25.4)

(49.0)

(52.8)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(10.3)

(10.6)

(20.6)

(21.1)

Finance charges related to leases

(6.5)

(6.4)

(13.0)

(12.7)

Adjusted EBITDA1

(13.8)

(10.6)

(35.2)

(29.8)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

(3.7)

(4.0)

(7.4)

(7.9)

Amortization of intangible assets

(3.4)

(3.1)

(5.5)

(5.8)

Loss on disposal of capital assets

(0.1)

(0.1)

Gain on disposal of equity investment

0.2

0.2

Net interest income (expense)

(0.1)

0.2

0.2

0.3

Non-recurring legal fees

(0.3)

(0.7)


Restructuring costs

(2.0)

(2.4)


Expenses from ransomware attack

(0.4)

(1.0)


Insurance proceeds from ransomware attack

1.3

1.3


Loss before income taxes

(22.4)

(17.4)

(50.7)

(43.2)

1 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, asset disposals, and certain non-recurring or unusual amounts, and includes IFRS 16 right-of-use asset depreciation and associated finance charges.


