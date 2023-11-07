Indigo Reports FY24 Second Quarter Results

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG), Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, reported financial results for the 13-week period ended September 30, 2023 compared to the 13-week period ended October 1, 2022.

The Company recognized total revenue of $206.9 million in the quarter, compared to revenue of $236.2 million in the same period last year, when the Company achieved its highest ever merchandise sales in a second fiscal quarter. Sales in both the retail and online channels in the current year were negatively impacted by the downward pressures of a challenging macro-economic environment. This has reduced overall consumer demand and customers continue to show price sensitivity, noted by lifts in sales during key promotional events, which put pressure on sales margins. This was compounded by temporary disruptions from the launch of the Company's modernized website. The new platform has provided improved functionality and agility, and an overall superior customer experience, however online revenue was impacted during the launch period. By the end of the quarter, most critical disruptions had been resolved, leading to improvements in online conversion.

Commenting on the results, CEO Heather Reisman said: "I am delighted to be back as CEO. I look forward to working with our team to re-energize our connection to our customers who have long considered Indigo their 'happy place'. We have a clear road map and are committed to returning Indigo to profitability and growth. I am also pleased to share that this month we opened a new store at The Well, in downtown Toronto. It fully reflects our mission to inspire reading and enrich the lives of our customers and from the moment we opened our doors has been embraced by the local community."

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a loss of $13.8 million, compared to a loss of $10.6 million in the prior year. The Company focused on cost containment in key areas of the business. These actions indeed helped mitigate the impact of lost sales to profitability, resulting in a decrease in Adjusted EBITDA of only $3.2 million compared to the same period last year. This cost containment will continue to be a focus moving forward, as the Company looks to adapt to the pressures of the current macro-economic environment, re-evaluate the economics of its operations and improve profitability. Net loss for the quarter totaled $22.4 million ($0.80 net loss per basic common share) compared to a net loss of $15.9 million ($0.57 net loss per basic common share) in the prior year, impacted by the items discussed above, as well as certain non-recurring costs incurred in the quarter.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In order to provide additional insight into the business, the Company has also provided non-IFRS data, specifically Adjusted EBITDA, in this news release. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore specific to Indigo and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

For additional context see "Results of Operations" and "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis (which can be found at www.indigo.ca/investor-relations or www.sedar.com).

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

As at As at As at

September 30, October 1, April 1, (thousands of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 2023







ASSETS





Current





Cash and cash equivalents 27,678 22,635 65,113 Accounts receivable 13,045 14,708 14,069 Inventories 316,054 379,713 244,063 Prepaid expenses 7,351 7,891 6,830 Derivative assets — 7,041 699 Other assets 1,665 1,323 1,254 Total current assets 365,793 433,311 332,028 Property, plant, and equipment, net 48,691 59,068 52,464 Right-of-use assets, net 303,861 317,850 318,302 Intangible assets, net 37,903 28,601 35,287 Total assets 756,248 838,830 738,081 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)





Current





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 220,155 246,452 169,860 Related party credit facility 43,000 20,000 — Unredeemed gift card liability 58,568 57,021 66,887 Provisions 2,224 575 1,879 Deferred revenue 19,566 21,056 20,129 Short-term lease liabilities 70,432 69,583 69,161 Total current liabilities 413,945 414,687 327,916 Long-term accrued liabilities 1,132 840 1,007 Long-term provisions 784 764 851 Long-term lease liabilities 411,304 430,095 428,284 Total liabilities 827,165 846,386 758,058 Equity (Deficit)





Share capital 227,707 227,090 227,094 Contributed surplus 15,321 15,033 15,463 Retained deficit (313,869) (254,709) (262,969) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (76) 5,030 435 Total equity (deficit) (70,917) (7,556) (19,977) Total liabilities and equity (deficit) 756,248 838,830 738,081

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)











13-week 13-week 26-week 26-week

period ended period ended period ended period ended

September 30, October 1, September 30, October 1, (thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022









Revenue 206,885 236,247 386,056 440,803 Cost of sales (125,224) (140,762) (229,724) (263,570) Gross profit 81,661 95,485 156,332 177,233 Operating, selling, and other expenses (97,402) (106,666) (194,181) (208,009) Operating loss (15,741) (11,181) (37,849) (30,776) Net interest expense (6,651) (6,217) (12,866) (12,396) Loss before income taxes (22,392) (17,398) (50,715) (43,172) Income tax recovery (expense) — 1,499 (185) 1,866 Net loss (22,392) (15,899) (50,900) (41,306)









Other comprehensive income (loss)







Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net loss, net of taxes:







Change in fair value of cash flow hedges — 4,848 (71) 6,738 Reclassification of realized gain — (690) (443) (932) Foreign currency translation adjustment (117) (156) 3 (291) Other comprehensive income (loss) (117) 4,002 (511) 5,515 Total comprehensive loss (22,509) (11,897) (51,411) (35,791)









Net loss per common share







Basic $(0.80) $(0.57) $(1.82) $(1.49) Diluted $(0.80) $(0.57) $(1.82) $(1.49)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)











13-week 13-week 26-week 26-week

period ended period ended period ended period ended

September 30, October 1, September 30, October 1, (thousands of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022









OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net loss (22,392) (15,899) (50,900) (41,306) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows used for operating activities







Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment 3,723 3,967 7,437 7,943 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 10,299 10,586 20,571 21,065 Amortization of intangible assets 3,407 3,091 5,543 5,827 Loss on disposal of capital assets — 68 — 74 Gain on disposal of equity investment — (186) — (186) Share-based compensation 122 172 251 415 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) — (1,499) 185 (1,866) Other (1,271) (248) (1,591) (400) Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations (16,176) (22,038) (30,083) (37,115) Interest expense 6,944 6,371 13,473 12,728 Interest income (293) (154) (607) (332) Cash flows used for operating activities (15,637) (15,769) (35,721) (33,153)









INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Net purchases of property, plant, and equipment (1,594) (71) (3,766) (2,162) Addition of intangible assets (2,984) (7,234) (8,012) (13,258) Proceeds from disposal of equity investment — 283 — 283 Interest received 293 154 607 332 Cash flows used for investing activities (4,285) (6,868) (11,171) (14,805)









FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Repayment of principal on lease liabilities (10,995) (11,617) (21,836) (23,253) Interest paid (6,944) (6,371) (13,473) (12,728) Related party credit facility 43,000 20,000 43,000 20,000 Proceeds from share issuances 43 — 220 — Cash flows from (used for) financing activities 25,104 2,012 7,911 (15,981)









Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,271 92 1,546 105









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period 6,453 (20,533) (37,435) (63,834) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 21,225 43,168 65,113 86,469 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 27,678 22,635 27,678 22,635

Non-IFRS Financial Measures













The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net loss before income taxes, the most comparable IFRS measure:















13-week 13-week 26-week 26-week



period ended period ended period ended period ended



September 30, October 1, September 30, October 1,

(millions of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022

Revenue 206.9 236.2 386.1 440.8

Cost of sales (125.2) (140.8) (229.7) (263.6)

Cost of operations (54.7) (63.7) (109.0) (120.5)

Selling, general and administrative expenses (24.0) (25.4) (49.0) (52.8)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets (10.3) (10.6) (20.6) (21.1)

Finance charges related to leases (6.5) (6.4) (13.0) (12.7)

Adjusted EBITDA1 (13.8) (10.6) (35.2) (29.8)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (3.7) (4.0) (7.4) (7.9)

Amortization of intangible assets (3.4) (3.1) (5.5) (5.8)

Loss on disposal of capital assets — (0.1) — (0.1)

Gain on disposal of equity investment — 0.2 — 0.2

Net interest income (expense) (0.1) 0.2 0.2 0.3

Non-recurring legal fees (0.3) — (0.7) —

Restructuring costs (2.0) — (2.4) —

Expenses from ransomware attack (0.4) — (1.0) —

Insurance proceeds from ransomware attack 1.3 — 1.3 —

Loss before income taxes (22.4) (17.4) (50.7) (43.2)

1 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, asset disposals, and certain non-recurring or unusual amounts, and includes IFRS 16 right-of-use asset depreciation and associated finance charges.







