Indigo Reports FY22 Third Quarter Results - Indigo delivers double-digit sales growth, exceeding pre-pandemic levels and driving a 47% increase in year-over-year net earnings

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book and lifestyle retailer reported financial results for the 13-week period ended January 1, 2022 compared to the 13-week period ended December 26, 2020.

Revenue for the quarter increased $65.3 million or 17.9% to $430.7 million compared to the same period last year, and $47.0 million or 12.2% to pre-pandemic levels (13-week period ended December 28, 2019.) The Company delivered on sales growth despite disruption from the Omicron variant and the reintroduction of severe pandemic restrictions in several key jurisdictions during the three most critical December selling weeks. Prior to these impacts, third-quarter results demonstrated exceptionally strong momentum in both the retail and online channels.

While retail traffic was challenged by the Omicron environment, customers shopped the Company's store network with intent and its print and general merchandise assortment strongly resonated, driving revenues above the same period last year. The combined efforts of its strong assortment and scaled-back promotional strategy lifted the penetration of full-priced sales by double-digits, delivering profitable top-line growth. The Company's lifestyle and toy businesses performed remarkably well, driven by the respective success of its proprietary brand program and strategic inventory buys, while its print business benefited from renewed interest in reading, lifting book sales across all categories.

The Company's omnichannel growth to pre-pandemic levels was driven by its online channel, which surged over the past two years and delivered growth of 86.3% compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2020 (13-week period ended December 28, 2019.)

Commenting on the results, CEO Heather Reisman said: "These results demonstrate the success of our efforts to provide a meaningfully curated offering to our customers, the power of our position as the Country's leading bookseller, and the strength of the Indigo brand. We built incredibly strong momentum early in the holiday season and were pleased we could still deliver growth despite being challenged by an unrelenting set of pandemic conditions. We look forward to seeing through this global pandemic to a place where we can fire on all cylinders."

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $52.0 million compared to $37.8 million for the same period last year, an increase of $14.2 million. This improvement was driven by robust sales and merchandise margin performance. It is worth noting, that these results were achieved against significantly elevated freight and last-mile logistics costs associated with a challenged global supply chain, and against last year's meaningful COVID-19 labour support for home office and field leadership.

Indigo reported net earnings of $45.1 million ($1.62 net earnings per basic common share) compared to net earnings of $30.7 million ($1.11 net earnings per basic common share) last year, an improvement of $14.4 million or 46.9%, for the reasons discussed.

With no outstanding debt and a cash balance of $189.9 million, the Company continues to be well positioned to manage through any further uncertainty stemming from COVID-19.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. To the extent any forward-looking information constitutes "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided as preliminary financial and operational results. Financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied in this news release. Among the key factors that could cause such differences are: general economic, market or business conditions; the future impacts and government response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including any impact to online and/or retail operations of the Company; competitive actions by other companies; changes in laws or regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, as set out in the Company's annual information form dated June 1, 2021 and available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Any forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In order to provide additional insight into the business, the Company has also provided non-IFRS data, specifically adjusted EBITDA, in this press release. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore specific to Indigo and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

For additional context see "Results of Operations" and "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis (which can be found at www.indigo.ca/investor-relations or www.sedar.com).

About Indigo Books & Music Inc.

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of books, gifts, baby, kids, wellness and lifestyle products, that support their customers every day and at key life stages by simplifying their journey to live with intention. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

Indigo founded the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation in 2004 to address the underfunding of public elementary school libraries and the literacy challenges faced by children in high-needs communities across Canada. The Foundation provides grants to high-needs elementary schools so they can transform their libraries with the purchase of new books and educational resources. Most recently, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented nation-wide school closures, the Foundation committed $1.0 million to provide books to families in need. With the support of the Company, its customers, employees, and suppliers, the Foundation has committed over $33 million to more than 3,000 high-needs elementary schools across Canada since 2004.

To learn more about Indigo, please visit the "Our Company" section at indigo.ca.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

As at As at As at

January 1, December 26, April 3, (thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2020 2021







ASSETS





Current





Cash and cash equivalents 189,872 229,424 84,935 Accounts receivable 18,223 26,395 22,976 Inventories 274,682 218,163 215,114 Prepaid expenses 6,579 7,937 12,278 Income taxes receivable - 138 - Derivative assets 197 - - Other assets 3,520 3,202 2,120 Total current assets 493,073 485,259 337,423 Loan receivable - 446 - Property, plant, and equipment, net 66,520 80,982 77,131 Right-of-use assets, net 335,378 366,104 361,864 Intangible assets, net 19,353 21,475 20,916 Equity investment, net 2,156 2,350 2,156 Total assets 916,480 956,616 799,490 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 244,424 249,992 145,193 Unredeemed gift card liability 75,269 68,626 58,053 Provisions 1,481 2,185 2,365 Deferred revenue 22,197 16,880 16,486 Short-term lease liabilities 66,298 63,022 67,603 Derivative liabilities 27 1,716 1,622 Total current liabilities 409,696 402,421 291,322 Long-term accrued liabilities 1,048 1,371 2,090 Long-term provisions 649 696 827 Long-term lease liabilities 453,088 491,378 482,671 Total liabilities 864,481 895,866 776,910 Equity





Share capital 227,069 226,986 226,986 Contributed surplus 14,338 14,075 13,782 Retained deficit (189,954) (177,202) (216,668) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 546 (3,109) (1,520) Total equity 51,999 60,750 22,580 Total liabilities and equity 916,480 956,616 799,490

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) and Comprehensive Earnings (Loss) (Unaudited)

13-week 13-week 39-week 39-week

period ended period ended period ended period ended

January 1, December 26, January 1, December 26, (thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data) 2022 2020 2022 2020









Revenue 430,666 365,426 841,560 705,786 Cost of sales (252,427) (217,940) (482,883) (440,773) Gross profit 178,239 147,486 358,677 265,013 Operating, selling, and other expenses (127,079) (110,843) (313,940) (264,948) Operating profit 51,160 36,643 44,737 65 Net interest expense (5,991) (5,921) (18,068) (18,466) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 45,169 30,722 26,669 (18,401) Income tax recovery (expense) (49) - 45 - Net earnings (loss) 45,120 30,722 26,714 (18,401)









Other comprehensive income (loss)







Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net

earnings (loss), net of taxes:







Change in fair value of cash flow hedges (110) (3,151) 116 (4,654) Reclassification of realized loss (gain) (22) (861) 1,632 (856) Foreign currency translation adjustment 245 (597) 318 (597) Other comprehensive income (loss) 113 (4,609) 2,066 (6,107)









Total comprehensive earnings (loss) 45,233 26,113 28,780 (24,508)









Net earnings (loss) per common share







Basic $ 1.62 $ 1.11 $ 0.96 $ (0.67) Diluted $ 1.60 $ 1.09 $ 0.94 $ (0.67)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

13-week 13-week 39-week 39-week

period ended period ended period ended period ended

January 1, December 26, January 1, December 26, (thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2020 2022 2020









OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net earnings (loss) 45,120 30,722 26,714 (18,401) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to cash flows

from operating activities







Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment 3,992 4,129 12,043 13,020 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 7,549 10,183 26,697 31,728 Amortization of intangible assets 2,785 3,187 9,269 9,718 Loss on disposal of capital assets 6 - 36 247 Share-based compensation (23) 425 578 1,031 Directors' compensation recognized in contributed surplus - 74 - 222 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 49 - (45) - Rent concessions - (462) - (4,141) Other 942 (787) 338 (899) Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to

operations 71,310 54,853 69,538 111,540 Interest expense 6,123 6,154 18,617 19,107 Interest income (132) (233) (549) (641) Cash flows from operating activities 137,721 108,245 163,236 162,531









INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Net purchases of property, plant, and equipment (523) (1,543) (1,546) (3,528) Addition of intangible assets (2,059) (2,385) (7,707) (6,635) Proceeds from disposal of equity investment - - 516 - Interest received 132 233 549 641 Cash flows used for investing activities (2,450) (3,695) (8,188) (9,522)









FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Repayment of principal on lease liabilities (10,273) (7,052) (31,316) (25,890) Interest paid (6,123) (6,154) (18,617) (19,107) Proceeds from share issuances 32 - 61 - Cash flows used for financing activities (16,364) (13,206) (49,872) (44,997)









Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and

cash equivalents (940) 559 (239) 939









Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period 117,967 91,903 104,937 108,951 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 71,905 137,521 84,935 120,473 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 189,872 229,424 189,872 229,424

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to net earnings (loss) before income taxes, the most comparable IFRS measure:











13-week 13-week 39-week 39-week

period ended period ended period ended period ended

January 1, December 26, January 1, December 26, (millions of Canadian dollars) 2022 2020 2022 2020 Revenue 430.7 365.4 841.6 705.8 Cost of sales (252.4) (217.9) (482.9) (440.8) Cost of operations (80.0) (69.4) (186.6) (154.2) Selling, general and administrative expenses (32.7) (23.9) (79.3) (57.2) Depreciation of right-of-use assets (7.5) (10.2) (26.7) (31.7) Finance charges related to leases (6.1) (6.2) (18.6) (19.1) Adjusted EBITDA1 52.0 37.8 47.5 2.8 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (4.0) (4.1) (12.0) (13.0) Amortization of intangible assets (2.8) (3.2) (9.3) (9.7) Gain on disposal of capital assets - - - 0.9 Net interest income 0.1 0.2 0.5 0.6 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 45.2 30.7 26.7 (18.4) 1Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, asset disposals, and share of loss from equity investments, and includes IFRS 16

right-of-use asset depreciation and associated finance charges.

SOURCE Indigo Books & Music Inc.

For further information: Madeleine Lowenborg-Frick, Director, Corporate Communications, [email protected]