Indigo Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results - Exceptional holiday sales momentum dampened by government-mandated retail closures and capacity restrictions

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book and lifestyle retailer, reported third quarter financial results.

Double-digit revenue growth in the first seven weeks of the quarter provided some cushion but could not overcome the severe impact of new government-mandated closures in several provinces, as well as severe customer capacity restrictions in markets with open stores. As a result, revenue for the third quarter ended December 26, 2020, initially headed to show real growth, came in at $365.4 million compared to revenue of $383.7 million in the same period last year, a decrease of $18.3 million or 5 percent.

Revenues were challenged by a significant wave of mandated COVID-19 store closures in Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec during the second part of November and December, a critical period of sales. The Company achieved exceptional e-commerce revenue growth of 92%, and the success of the Company's enhanced omnichannel capabilities, including click-and-collect, curbside pickup and Instacart, did blunt some of the effects of mandated re-closures. Bright spots in the quarter also included double-digit growth in the Company's baby and wellness categories and continued strength in its proprietary lifestyle brand OUI, showcasing customers' affinity for both core categories and new product assortment.

Commenting on the results, CEO Heather Reisman said: "These results are a testament to the demonstrated resilience of our teams and a deep affinity for our brand, achieved against massive disruption from mandated shut-downs and store limitations during the most important six weeks of our year. These shutdowns created a particularly uneven playing field in Ontario with 'essential' retailers selling all non-essential items, a practice disallowed by other provinces. Nevertheless, we remain energized by the momentum we saw pre-closures and look forward to having COVID-19 behind us."

Adjusted EBITDA for the period was $37.8 million for the 13-week period ended December 26, 2020, compared to $43.3 million for the same period last year. In the quarter, the Company recognized $9.7 million in occupancy expense abatement to share the financial burden of COVID-19 and $3.2 million in government support from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy.

Indigo reported net earnings of $30.7 million ($1.11 net earnings per basic common share) for the third quarter ended December 26, 2020, compared to net earnings of $25.8 million ($0.94 net earnings per basic common share) last year. This improvement was a result of income taxes and the application of previously unrecognized income tax losses.

With no outstanding debt and a cash balance of $229.4 million, the Company continues to be well positioned to manage through these uncertain times.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. To the extent any forward-looking information constitutes "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided as preliminary financial and operational results. Financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied in this news release. Among the key factors that could cause such differences are: general economic, market or business conditions; the future impacts and government response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including any impact to online and/or retail operations of the Company; competitive actions by other companies; changes in laws or regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, as set out in the Company's annual information form dated June 23, 2020 and available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Any forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In order to provide additional insight into the business, the Company has also provided non-IFRS data, specifically adjusted EBITDA, in this press release. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore specific to Indigo and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

For additional context see "Results of Operations" and "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis (which can be found at www.indigo.ca/investor-relations or www.sedar.com).

About Indigo Books & Music Inc.

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is the world's first Cultural Department Store – a physical and digital meeting place inspired by and filled with books, music, art, ideas, and beautifully designed lifestyle products. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

Indigo founded the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation in 2004 to address the underfunding of public elementary school libraries. Every year the Foundation provides grants to high-needs elementary schools so they can transform their libraries with the purchase of new books and educational resources. To date, the Foundation has committed over $32 million to more than 3,000 elementary schools, benefitting more than 1,000,000 students. Most recently in April 2020, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented nation-wide school closures, the Foundation committed $1.0 million to provide books to families in need. To learn more about Indigo, please visit the "Our Company" section at indigo.ca.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

















As at As at As at

December 26, December 28, March 28, (thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019 2020







ASSETS





Current





Cash and cash equivalents 229,424 216,198 120,473 Short-term investments - 7,750 - Accounts receivable 26,395 19,755 7,640 Inventories 218,163 247,261 241,812 Prepaid expenses 7,937 6,604 6,062 Income taxes receivable 138 138 138 Derivative assets - 19 3,794 Other assets 3,202 4,185 2,320 Total current assets 485,259 501,910 382,239 Loan receivable 446 926 446 Property, plant, and equipment, net 80,982 110,455 91,215 Right-of-use assets, net 366,104 430,994 382,146 Intangible assets, net 21,475 29,351 24,571 Equity investment, net 2,350 2,611 2,353 Deferred tax assets - 89,782 - Total assets 956,616 1,166,029 882,970 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 249,992 261,281 164,294 Unredeemed gift card liability 68,626 65,676 51,673 Provisions 2,185 180 2,034 Deferred revenue 16,880 10,234 10,682 Short-term lease liabilities 63,022 65,454 68,402 Derivative liabilities 1,716 803 - Total current liabilities 402,421 403,628 297,085 Long-term accrued liabilities 1,371 1,476 1,196 Long-term provisions 696 45 469 Long-term lease liabilities 491,378 509,708 500,215 Total liabilities 895,866 914,857 798,965 Equity





Share capital 226,986 226,986 226,986 Contributed surplus 14,075 12,463 12,822 Retained earnings (deficit) (177,202) 12,522 (158,801) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,109) (799) 2,998 Total equity 60,750 251,172 84,005 Total liabilities and equity 956,616 1,166,029 882,970











Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) and Comprehensive Earnings (Loss) (Unaudited)





















13-week 13-week 39-week 39-week

period ended period ended period ended period ended

December 26, December 28, December 26, December 28, (thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019









Revenue 365,426 383,737 705,786 779,657 Cost of sales (217,940) (216,872) (440,773) (444,119) Gross profit 147,486 166,865 265,013 335,538 Operating, selling, and other expenses (110,843) (124,641) (264,948) (334,233) Operating profit 36,643 42,224 65 1,305 Net interest expense (5,921) (5,964) (18,466) (17,234) Share of loss from equity investments - - - (1,588) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 30,722 36,260 (18,401) (17,517) Income tax recovery (expense) - (10,411) - 3,842 Net earnings (loss) 30,722 25,849 (18,401) (13,675)









Other comprehensive loss







Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings (loss):







Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges

[net of taxes of 0 and 0; 2019 - 190 and 283] (3,151) (520) (4,654) (771) Reclassification of net realized (gain) loss

[net of taxes of 0 and 0; 2019 - 0 and 215] (861) 2 (856) (586) Foreign currency translation adjustment [net of taxes of 0 and 0; 2019 - 0 and 0] (597) - (597) - Other comprehensive loss (4,609) (518) (6,107) (1,357)









Total comprehensive earnings (loss) 26,113 25,331 (24,508) (15,032)









Net earnings (loss) per common share







Basic $ 1.11 $ 0.94 $ (0.67) $ (0.50) Diluted $ 1.09 $ 0.94 $ (0.67) $ (0.50)











Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)











13-week 13-week 39-week 39-week

period ended period ended period ended period ended

December 26, December 28, December 26, December 28, (thousands of Canadian dollars) 2,020 2019 2020 2019









OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net earnings (loss) 30,722 25,849 (18,401) (13,675) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to cash flows from

operating activities







Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment 4,129 5,651 13,020 17,475 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 10,183 9,980 31,728 30,002 Amortization of intangible assets 3,187 3,393 9,718 9,971 Gain on disposal of equity investment - (1,484) - (1,484) Loss on disposal of capital assets - 70 247 1,021 Share-based compensation 425 359 1,031 980 Directors' compensation 74 65 222 222 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) - 10,411 - (3,842) Rent concessions (462) - (4,141) - Other (787) 278 (899) 634 Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations 54,853 113,337 111,540 93,806 Interest expense 6,154 6,466 19,107 18,867 Interest income (233) (460) (641) (1,633) Share of loss from equity investments - - - 1,588 Cash flows from operating activities 108,245 173,915 162,531 153,932









INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Net purchases of property, plant, and equipment (1,543) 1,098 (3,528) (3,134) Addition of intangible assets (2,385) (1,879) (6,635) (6,804) Change in short-term investments - 12,750 - 79,400 Interest received 233 587 641 1,413 Cash flows from (used for) investing activities (3,695) 12,556 (9,522) 70,875









FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Repayment of principal on lease liabilities (7,052) (10,137) (25,890) (30,752) Interest paid (6,154) (6,465) (19,107) (18,867) Cash flows used for financing activities (13,206) (16,602) (44,997) (49,619)









Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 559 (286) 939 (280)









Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period 91,903 169,583 108,951 174,908 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 137,521 46,615 120,473 41,290 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 229,424 216,198 229,424 216,198

Non-IFRS Financial Measures









The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to net earnings (loss) before income taxes, the most comparable IFRS

measure:











13-week 13-week 39-week 39-week

period ended period ended period ended period ended

December 26, December 28, December 26, December 28, (millions of Canadian dollars) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue 365.4 383.7 705.8 779.7 Cost of sales (217.9) (216.9) (440.8) (444.1) Cost of operations (69.4) (77.8) (154.2) (197.4) Selling, general and administrative expenses (23.9) (29.2) (57.2) (79.8) Depreciation of right-of-use assets (10.2) (10.0) (31.7) (30.0) Finance charges related to leases (6.2) (6.5) (19.1) (18.9) Adjusted EBITDA1 37.8 43.3 2.8 9.5 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (4.1) (5.7) (13.0) (17.5) Amortization of intangible assets (3.2) (3.4) (9.7) (10.0) Gain on disposal of capital assets - 1.4 0.9 0.5 Net interest income 0.2 0.5 0.6 1.6 Share of loss from equity investments - - - (1.6) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 30.7 36.3 (18.4) (17.5) 1Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment, asset disposals, and share of loss from equity investments, and includes IFRS 16 right-of-use asset depreciation and associated finance charges.

SOURCE Indigo Books & Music Inc.

