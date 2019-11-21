Indigo Provides Exclusive Access to Online Black Friday Deals for Plum Members

From books and baby items, to toys and tech, Indigo's Black Friday event offers the best deals of the season on thousands of the hottest gifts.

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Indigo (TSX: IDG), the world's first Cultural Department Store™, is thrilled to announce its Black Friday deals. This year, plum® members will receive exclusive online access to Black Friday deals at indigo.ca beginning Monday November 25 through Wednesday November 27. This will be the only opportunity for customers to shop Indigo's Black Friday deals online, as beginning Thursday November 28 to Sunday December 1, Black Friday promotions will be in-store only and available to all customers.

"We continually look to enhance our plum program benefits, and early access was something our customers valued. We are delighted to be offering our plum members exclusive online access to our Black Friday deals," said Samantha Taylor, CMO, Indigo. "This Black Friday, we want to thank our loyalty members by offering them the first chance to shop the hottest toys and gifts at the best prices of the season."

Customers who are not currently signed up for Indigo's membership program, can visit indigo.ca to join plum rewards to receive exclusive access to online promotions. What's more, members of Indigo's new program, plum PLUS, will receive an additional 10% offi on almost everything, on top of Black Friday promotions.

Beginning Thursday November 28th, Black Friday deals will only be available in-store and available to all customers. With deals across every department, customers will find something for everyone on their list. Customers will find great deals on the hottest brands including Fuji Film, Fitbit, LEGO®, and S'well, as well as Indigo exclusive items like Reading Socks®, Love & Lore™ fashion accessories, Indigo Weighted Blankets, and so much more. Plus, the top 50 hottest books for holiday will be 50% off.

Indigo's Black Friday deals includeii:

25% off select Toys and Baby Gifts iii

50% off Holiday's Hottest Books

$50 off Indigo's Weighted Blanket – Indigo Exclusive

off Indigo's Weighted Blanket – Indigo Exclusive 40% off Cold Weather Accessories

40% off Reading Socks – Indigo Exclusive

30% off Regular Priced Candles

40% off Common Craft Tech– Indigo Exclusive

50% off Top Tech Gifts

40% off select Stocking Stuffers

40% off Calendars and Agendas

40% off Holiday Décor

40% off Mugs and Tea Gifts iv

Plus, so much more!

More incredible promotions will be launching on indigo.ca for Cyber Monday on December 2nd – 3rd.

About Indigo

Indigo Books & Music Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is the world's first Cultural Department Store™ – a physical and digital meeting place inspired by and filled with books, music, art, ideas, beautifully designed lifestyle products and the creative people who make our experience happen. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

___________________________________ i Valid at Canadian stores on the pre-tax purchase price of eligible product(s), after discounts and points redemptions, using a valid plum PLUS membership. Certain product and service exclusions apply. Visit indigo.ca/plum for full details. ii All offers valid November 28 – December 1, 2019 at Canadian stores, while quantities last. Not valid on previous purchases or in conjunction with other offers. iii Excludes American Girl (other than Wellie Wishers), L.O.L. Surprise Amazing Surprise, L.O.L. Surprise Glamper, L.O.L. Surprise Chalet, L.O.L. Surprise OMG Dolls, 4Moms, BabyBjorn, Babyzen, Babymoov, Beaba, Bentley, Bluesmart Mia, Dekor, Elvie, Fjallraven, Guzzie+Guss, Halo Bassinests & Dreamnest, Herschel Supply Limited products, Jellycat, Little Unicorn, Maxi Cosi, Mima, Monte, Nanit, Nuna, Oeuf, PlanToys, Quinny, State Bags, Stokke, UPPABaby, and Veer. iv Excludes Fellow, Smeg, Bodum, Asobu, Nimble, Espro, Stojo, Frank Green, and Joco.

