Indigo Partners with Instacart to Provide Customers Same-Day Delivery

Partnership brings rapid delivery of top books, toys, decor and gifts to Indigo customers across the Greater Toronto Area, with coast to coast service coming later this month.

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Indigo Books & Music Inc . (TSX: IDG) announced a partnership with Instacart to provide same-day delivery to their customers in Canada. Indigo will be the first book, gift and specialty toy retailer on Instacart in Canada as customers look for additional shopping options.

Indigo customers in the Greater Toronto Area can now have convenient access to books, gifts, kids toys and more, with delivery to their doorsteps in as fast as two hours by ordering through the Instacart mobile app or Instacart.ca. The program will roll out at select Indigo and Chapters stores across Canada in mid-October.

"We are proud to add Instacart to the joyful ways our customers can shop at Indigo," said Andrea Limbardi, SVP and Chief Digital Officer. "For the first time, we are offering the ability to purchase from us with delivery to their homes in as fast as two hours through our partnership with Instacart. Whether it's placing an order online or spending time browsing in store, our goal is to offer our customers their favourite ways to get the next book in a must-read series or the perfect birthday gift just in time."

Instacart joins the many ways Indigo aims to support customers with safe and stress-free shopping solutions. In addition to Instacart, Indigo has invested in industry leading health and safety precautions in-store, private shopping appointments for plum members, in-store pick up options that include contactless curbside pick up, plus 24/7 service and an expanded assortment online through Indigo.ca and the Indigo app.

Instacart, which currently operates in Canada and the United States, is currently accessible to more than more than 70% of Canadian households. Instacart partners with more than 400 beloved national, regional and local retailers, and serves more than 30,000 different grocery stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America.

How it works:

To shop from Indigo on Instacart, customers are invited to visit instacart.ca/Indigo or download the Instacart app on their mobile device. Customers then enter their postal code, select Indigo's storefront and can begin adding in-stock items to their cart. For all orders, an Instacart personal shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer's designated time frame – whether they choose to receive it same-day or schedule their delivery in advance.

For Instacart orders of $35 or more, the delivery fee is just $3.99. Customers are also invited to take advantage of an Instacart Express membership for $9.99/month or an annual fee of $99 to receive unlimited, free delivery on all orders over $35.

About Indigo

Indigo Books & Music Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is the world's first Cultural Department Store – a physical and digital meeting place inspired by and filled with books, music, art, ideas, and beautifully designed lifestyle products. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

About Instacart

Instacart is the North American leader in grocery delivery and one of the fastest-growing companies in ecommerce. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 400 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including Albertsons, ALDI, Costco, Kroger, Loblaw, Publix, Sam's Club, Sprouts, Walmart Canada, and Wegmans, among others, to deliver from more than 30,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart's delivery service is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership for unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com or www.instacart.ca. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com.

