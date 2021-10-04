Indigo Partners with Convictional to Power Assortment Growth Through Third-Party Sellers

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Indigo (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book and lifestyle retailer, is excited to announce its partnership with Convictional to launch an expanded assortment on Indigo's digital platforms.

Powering Indigo's assortment growth while offering access to its millions of customers

Indigo has integrated with Convictional's Supplier Enablement Platform to offer an intelligently designed dropship program, delivering curation at scale on Indigo.ca. Convictional's transformative tooling represents an exciting opportunity to enhance Indigo's curated assortment of home, kids, baby, and wellness products, by offering connectivity to platforms used by today's digitally native and innovative brands. This partnership also provides Indigo's vendor community with access to millions of Canadian customers.

"I am thrilled to be partnering with Convictional to bring Indigo's customers an even wider assortment of the absolute best brands and products, including Canada's very own Green Beauty experts, The Detox Market." said Andrea Limbardi, Chief Digital Officer of Indigo. "Indigo's ongoing commitment to giving a platform for small and local businesses, in addition to large vendors, is realized through the most seamless vendor experience with Convictional. Hundreds of new brands now have quick and direct access to reach the millions of Canadian customers that visit Indigo.ca every week."

Serving customers by serving brand partners

With Convictional, Indigo offers prospective vendors a streamlined, self-serve vendor experience and a full array of integration options – from Shopify-powered to more traditional integrations – to sync product content, prices, inventory and to receive and fulfill dropship orders. With data and technical barriers removed, brand partnerships can focus on bringing the strongest assortment to Indigo.ca.

"Indigo's commitment to the experience of their vendors has resulted in brands beating down our doors to onboard. In a matter of weeks, Indigo became the easiest large retailer for curated modern brands and vendors to partner with," said Chris Grouchy, President at Convictional. "When you treat vendors like you treat your customers, growth happens."

"Onboarding with Indigo as a vendor and working with Convictional has been a seamless process. This platform allowed us to expedite our partnership quickly and efficiently and the contact support team was a helpful resource for our onboarding process," said Juna Yoo, Chief Financial Officer, The Detox Market.

Interested in Selling on Indigo.ca

Brands interested in selling on Indigo.ca can inquire at [email protected]

About Convictional

Convictional is the Supplier Enablement Platform helping enterprise retailers, marketplaces and distributors launch and scale their marketplaces by offering a modern way to connect and transact with every third-party vendor, including dropship, marketplace, and wholesale. Powerful API-based infrastructure allows buyers and sellers of products to automate trade no matter their integration preference, including API, EDI, and native platform apps. For more information on Convictional, visit convictional.com.

About Indigo

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of books, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, and lifestyle products, that support their customers every day and at key life stages by simplifying their journey to live with intention. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

