Indigo Natural Products Management merges with New Age Marketing, creating greater opportunities for brands in the natural products industry

VANCOUVER, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Indigo Marketing Inc. and New Age Marketing and Brand Management Ltd. announced today that they concluded the merger of their two operations on August 31st, 2019. The combined businesses will continue under the Indigo Natural Products Management banner.

With over 26 years in operation, Indigo is proud of their heritage in the Natural Products industry. Indigo's strength is in their passion and commitment to the brands they represent and their exceptional relationships across the Canadian retail landscape. Calgary-based New Age Marketing has been providing brokerage services in the Canadian Natural Products channel since 1987 and has been instrumental in the introduction and support of many top-selling Natural brands throughout the Canadian marketplace.

As a national broker, Indigo will now represent an even more diversified range of leading Canadian and U.S. food and beverage brands, personal care and natural household products and will continue to be headed by president Tony Luongo.

"The Canadian Natural Products Industry continues to change rapidly. To best compete in this ever-evolving space, the union of Indigo and New Age brings several benefits to clients and customers alike," says president, Luongo. "Through our shared values, culture and passion for the Natural business, we look forward to propelling our combined organizations to a new level of growth and to continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients and our Canadian trade partners."

According to the Canadian Health Food Association, the natural health product industry contributes $4 billion, and the organic product industry contributes another $5 billion to the Canadian economy.

