Indigo Love of Reading Foundation provides over $1M through its Literacy Fund Grant to 30 underfunded school libraries during the COVID-19 pandemic

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - This past year, the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation provided more than $1 million through its annual Literacy Fund Grant to 30 high-needs elementary schools across Canada to ensure children had access to books during COVID-19. Today, as the end of the school year approaches, the Foundation celebrates the 30 recipient schools. As a result of this year's grants, funds for more than 100,000 books will completely transform these libraries over the next three years, impacting thousands of students for years to come.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused significant disruptions in many schools across Canada, posing unprecedented challenges to educators, students, and caregivers in learning and accessing resources. For some families, their only source for books was cut due to the school closures. The Indigo Love of Reading Foundation recognized these challenges and worked closely with this year's annual Literacy Fund Grant recipients to adapt to this new reality. In some schools and communities, teachers coordinated door drop-offs and COVID-19 safe drive-throughs for families to receive books and educational resources.

"This past year, Canadian students were challenged by lockdowns and many shifted to virtual learning, limiting their access to books," said Rose Lipton, Executive Director at the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation. "We are so inspired by the resiliency and commitment to literacy from these schools and students, despite the barriers of the pandemic."

Each year, the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation provides grants to underfunded high-needs elementary schools to replace resources that are outdated or damaged beyond repair.1 These transformational grants make a significant and substantial impact on these school libraries by completely updating their collection, benefiting children for years to come. Teachers and students can choose a diverse selection of books that reflect the needs of their classrooms and communities, thereby strengthening a love of reading, as well as impacting their educational and future successes.

To learn more, visit indigoloveofreading.org and hear directly from the recipient schools about the impact the Literacy Fund Grant has had on their communities here. To donate to the Foundation and continue to support children's literacy across Canada, visit indigoloveofreading.org/donate.

The 2020/2021 Indigo Love of Reading Foundation Literacy Fund grant recipients:

Bishop Kidd Junior High School, Calgary, Alberta

Chilliwack Landing Preschool and Kindergarten, Chilliwack, British Columbia

Colleen and Gordie Howe Middle School , Abbotsford, British Columbia

, David Hornell Junior School , Etobicoke, Ontario

, Deh Gáh School, Fort Providence, Northwest Territories

École Notre-Dame, Gatineau, Quebec

Father Scollen School, Calgary, Alberta

George L. Armstrong Elementary School, Hamilton, Ontario

Glenwood School , Winnipeg, Manitoba

, Hjorth Road Elementary School, Surrey, British Columbia

John M. King School , Winnipeg, Manitoba

, L.T. Westlake Fine Arts Elementary School, Taber, Alberta

Lester B. Pearson Elementary School, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Mackay Centre School and Philip E. Layton School , Montreal, Quebec

, Mine Centre School, Mine Centre, Ontario

Otetiskewin Kiskinwamahtowekamik, Nelson House, Manitoba

Parkside Elementary School, Summerside, Prince Edward Island

Prairie River Junior High, High Prairie, Alberta

Rockingstone Heights School, Halifax, Nova Scotia

Ruth King Elementary, Victoria, British Columbia

Sakku School, Coral Harbour, Nunavut

Shortreed Community Elementary School, Aldergrove, British Columbia

St. Andrew's Elementary School, St. John's, Newfoundland

St. Mary's Wellness and Education Centre, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Stephenville Primary School, Stephenville, Newfoundland

Sunbury West School, Fredericton Junction, New Brunswick

Taylor Creek Public School , Scarborough, Ontario

, W. J. Berezowsky Public School, Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

W.E. Gowling Public School, Ottawa Ontario

Westfield School , Grand Bay-Westfield, New Brunswick

About the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation

Indigo Books & Music Inc. founded the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation in 2004 to address the underfunding of public elementary school libraries. To date, the Foundation has committed over $33 million to more than 3,000 high-needs schools across Canada, impacting over 1,000,000 children. Throughout COVID-19, the Foundation kept kids reading in 170 high-needs communities by donating 140,000+ books to children and families. To learn more about the Foundation, visit www.indigoloveofreading.org

