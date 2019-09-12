Indigo Love of Reading Foundation launches 11th annual Adopt a School program, aiming to raise one book for every student

182 high-needs elementary schools across Canada will benefit from this grassroots fundraiser

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Indigo Love of Reading Foundation is pleased to announce the launch of its 2019 Adopt a School program, now in its 11th year supporting children's literacy. From September 14 to October 6, 2019, Indigo, Chapters and Coles stores, together with their communities, will fundraise for local high-needs Canadian elementary school libraries, with 100% of funds donated directly to the schools. This year, in addition to in-store fundraising, supporters will be able to purchase books from a participating high-needs school's book registry, and Indigo will match the donation.

"A lifelong love of reading and educational success is possible for every Canadian child," said Heather Reisman, Chair of the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation. "However, we face a significant challenge with the funding of public elementary school libraries across Canada where small or nonexistent library budgets are the reality. The burden is unfairly falling on our teachers who are putting their hands into their own pockets to buy books and educational resources for their classrooms. We as a country need to do better to ensure that all students become engaged readers."

Indigo founded the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation in 2004 to raise awareness about the lack of funding for public elementary school libraries, while helping to put more books into the hands of Canadian children. The Adopt a School program connects the community to a local school, with the goal of adding one new book for every student to their often ageing and outdated school library collections.

How to get involved:

In-store support!

During the three-week program, Indigo, Chapters and Coles stores "adopt" a local high-needs elementary school to fundraise on their behalf. 100% of funds raised through in-store donations are given to schools at the end of the program. All participating schools receive the funds as e-gift cards to support the rejuvenation of their library, and benefit from a 30% discount off books at Indigo when using program donations.

New this year: Book registry matching!

In addition to in-store support, Indigo is providing a free online registry platform to all adopted schools. Each school has selected 50 books they want to add to their school library. During the program, community supporters can purchase books from the unique book gift registry of a participating school at indigo.ca and Indigo will then match the donation with an additional copy of each book purchased.

Canadians are invited to help support a local high-needs school and impact the lives of 105,000 children by providing much needed educational resources for these schools.

For more information about how to get involved visit loveofreading.org

About the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation

Indigo Books & Music Inc. founded the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation in 2004 to address the underfunding of public elementary school libraries. To date, the Foundation has committed over $31 million to more than 3,000 high-needs schools, impacting over 1,000,000 children. The Foundation runs two signature programs each year. In May 2019, the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation Literacy Fund grants committed $1.5 million to 30 high-needs elementary schools that lack the resources to build and maintain healthy school libraries. Additionally, each fall, the Foundation's annual grassroots Adopt a School program unites the Foundation with Indigo, its employees, its customers and their communities to raise funds to support high-needs elementary schools across Canada and put even more books into the hands of children. In October 2018, the Indigo Adopt a School program contributed over $1.1 million to more than 600 schools across Canada, impacting more than 200,000 children. To learn more about the Foundation, visit www.loveofreading.org

SOURCE Indigo Love of Reading Foundation

