Indigo Launches plum PLUS, a New Membership Program That Offers Canadians More Rewards Than Ever

"We first tested plum PLUS in early 2019 in Edmonton and Ottawa, and then rolled out the pilot to Manitoba and British Columbia this summer. The response from customers was extremely positive and sign-ups far exceeded our expectations. We are delighted to be rolling the program out to the rest of the country this week," said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer at Indigo.

Taylor continued, "The loyalty landscape has evolved significantly over the past five years and plum PLUS was designed with feedback from our customers about what they most wanted out of a membership program. At the core, plum PLUS is about engaging and connecting with our customers in a truly meaningful way."

plum PLUS will run alongside plum rewards, Indigo's free points-based loyalty program, so that customers have the flexibility to choose the right membership tier for them. plum PLUS has combined the benefits of a point-based program with a discount, offering both immediate and long-term rewards.

When customers sign up for plum PLUS, they will be eligible to receive the following benefits in-store and online:

Save an extra 10% on almost everything at over 200 Indigo, Chapters, Indigospirit and Coles stores across the country, as well as indigo.ca i .

. Earn 5 plum points on almost every dollar spent. Customers can redeem these plum points for instant savings ii .

. Enjoy free shipping from indigo.ca every day, with no minimum purchase necessary iii .

. Plus, plum PLUS members will have VIP access to promotions and exclusive events.

To celebrate the launch, when existing plum rewards members or new customers sign up for plum PLUS, they'll receive a $10 Promo Bonus Card to be used at indigo.ca, now through December 31, 2019iv.

For more information on Indigo or to sign up for plum PLUS, please visit indigo.ca/plum.

About Indigo

Indigo is the world's first Cultural Department Store – a physical and digital meeting place inspired by and filled with books, music, art, ideas, beautifully designed lifestyle products and the creative people who make our experience happen. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

___________________________ i Valid at Canadian stores and at indigo.ca on the pre-tax purchase price of eligible product(s), after discounts and points redemptions, using a valid plum PLUS membership. Certain product and service exclusions apply. Visit indigo.ca/plum for full details. ii plum points will not be awarded on eBooks, electronics and related accessories, American Girl® services, LEGO® Mindstorms, plum PLUS memberships, gift cards, Love of Reading products/donations, shipping costs, the plum points redemption portion of a transaction, taxes, and any other items specified as exclusions from time to time. See indigo.ca/plum for full program details. iii Valid at indigo.ca on eligible purchases using a valid plum PLUS membership. Excludes heavy/oversized product or shipments to remote areas as described at indigo.ca/freeshipping. iv One time use offer. Valid September 23 – December 31, 2019 at indigo.ca. Excludes eBooks, American Girl® (other than Wellie Wishers™), LEGO® Mindstorms, LEGO® Boost, Indigo Experiences, gift cards, plum PLUS memberships, Love of Reading products/donations and shipping costs. Limit one card per transaction. No cash value or price adjustments on previous purchases. Card forfeited upon redemption and will not be replaced or honoured if copied, altered, lost, damaged, or stolen.



