Indigo Launches New 'Well Said' Podcast on the Art and Science of Living Well

Available today, the first episode of Well Said features world-renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Sanjay Gupta in conversation with Indigo CEO Heather Reisman on the importance of brain health

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Indigo (TSX: IDG) is excited to announce the launch of Well Said, an all-new podcast that connects listeners to the trusted voices in wellness to help them live with purpose and intention. Hosted by Indigo CEO and Chief Booklover Heather Reisman and journalist Shivani Persad, Well Said invites listeners into meaningful conversations about the art and science of living well. Launching today, new episodes will be available weekly at indigo.ca/podcast, with the first episode featuring world-renowned neurosurgeon and CNN reporter Dr. Sanjay Gupta for a discussion on brain health and his new book Keep Sharp.

Available today, the first episode of Indigo’s new Well Said podcast features world-renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Sanjay Gupta in conversation with Indigo CEO Heather Reisman on the importance of brain health. (CNW Group/Indigo Books & Music Inc.)

"Now, more than ever, we can and need to take care of ourselves and one another. The aim of our Well Said podcast is to connect our listeners with extraordinary writers, thinkers and experts who can help us in our quest to live with intention and purpose," said Heather Reisman, Indigo CEO. "In discussion with incredible guests, important ideas become inspiring and accessible insights that listeners can apply to enrich their own lives."

From authors and industry experts to thought leaders and changemakers, every week guests will share the 'whys' and 'hows' on topics such as sleeping better, cultivating calm and living more sustainably. In the first episode on brain health with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, listeners will learn why it is important to pay attention to optimal brain health at every age, and five simple things everyone should be doing to ensure the longevity of their brains and experience peak brain performance. Also slated to appear on the podcast are Arianna Huffington on the importance of sleep, Tiffany Shlain on unplugging from technology, Rupi Kaur on the art of writing, sisters Amelia and Emily Nagoski on managing burnout, Robert Jones, Jr. on finding life's purpose through writing, and Jay Shetty on mindfulness, with many more to come.

Canadians love 'Heather's Picks', and now they will get to hear directly from Heather Reisman what she loves about these selections, and her thoughts on the essential ideas that make a book a "must-read." Co-host Shivani Persad, a journalist and activist from Toronto, Canada, will also help dive into some of the living well topics most important to Canadians.

Well Said is produced by Indigo in partnership with Vocal Fry Studios in Toronto, Canada and is now available at indigo.ca/podcast and on all major podcast streaming services including Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, and more.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is the world's first Cultural Department Store – a physical and digital meeting place inspired by and filled with books, music, art, ideas, and beautifully designed lifestyle products. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us. For more information on Indigo, visit indigo.ca

