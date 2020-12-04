Indigo Launches Buy Online Free Pickup in Store in as Little as Three Hours

Now, holiday shoppers can conveniently shop online at indigo.ca and enjoy free same-day pickup at their store of choice with Indigo's new time-saving service

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Indigo (TSX: IDG) is excited to now offer customers the option to shop online at indigo.ca and enjoy free same-day pickup in store in as little as three hours. Free Pickup in Store provides customers with a stress-free, flexible and convenient holiday shopping solution, and the opportunity to access items same-day while shopping from the comfort of home. The service is available at almost all Indigo, Chapters and Coles locations across the country, including locations that are temporarily closed due to Covid-19 restrictions, where it is available as a Contactless Curbside Pickup service.

"We're thrilled to introduce a Free Pickup in Store service to our customers just in time for the holiday season," said Kirsten Chapman, President, Indigo. "We want to support our customers however they feel most comfortable shopping. This is the busiest time of year, and this time-saving and convenient service allows shoppers to check items off their list with ease."

Indigo's Holiday Shop is available in-store and online to help customers plan ahead of the holiday rush. From the biggest and best books of the year to the hottest brands and kids' toys, Indigo's curated assortment will inspire gift givers across the country to make this holiday season memorable for loved ones and friends. With the new store pick up service, customers have the convenience to make their purchase online and pick up their gifts in as little as three hours.

In addition to Buy Online Free Pickup in Store (with Contactless Curbside Pickup available at select locations), customers can also shop in-store with industry leading health and safety precautions in place. For those looking for limited contact with others, additional options include shopping on indigo.ca 24/7 with items shipped directly to your door, as well as with Instacart to receive same day delivery in select markets. For more information on these and additional services, visit indigo.ca/shop-your-way. For the full list of stores participating in Contactless Curbside Pickup, visit indigo.ca/curbside-pickup.

How Free Pickup In Store works

It has never been easier to pick up in store:

Step 1: Select your store on indigo.ca or the Indigo app.

Step 2: Choose FREE PICKUP TODAY for items available in as little as 3 hours and continue to checkout.

Step 3: Receive an email confirmation and pickup details when your order is ready.

Step 4 (For Contactless Curbside Pickup orders): Remain in your car or outside our store entrance to receive your order.

Visit indigo.ca/free-pickup-in-store to learn more.

About Indigo

Indigo Books & Music Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is the world's first Cultural Department Store – a physical and digital meeting place inspired by and filled with books, music, art, ideas, and beautifully designed lifestyle products. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us. For more information on Indigo, visit indigo.ca

SOURCE Indigo Books & Music Inc.

For further information: For media requests, please contact: Melissa Perri, Manager, Public Relations, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.indigo.ca

