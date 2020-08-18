Indigo Holds 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, ON, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book, gift and specialty toy retailer today held its Annual Shareholders' Meeting and announced the voting results for its board of directors.

The Company also notes that following the release of the Indigo's first quarter results, Heather Reisman, Indigo CEO, acquired additional shares in the Company in open market transactions through a controlled corporation. The Company confirms that this market activity reflects Ms. Reisman's confidence in the Company's strategy.

"We'd like to thank our board of directors and shareholders for their continued support of Indigo," said Heather Reisman, Indigo CEO. "Despite the unparalleled challenges Indigo has faced in the past few months due to the ongoing global pandemic, I believe our business will emerge from the COVID-19 crisis stronger than ever, and is well-positioned to drive long-term growth and value for our shareholders."

Board of Directors:

The total number of shares represented in person or by proxy at the meeting was 21,313,802 representing 78.15% of Indigo's issued and outstanding Common Shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the nine nominee directors as shown below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Heather Reisman 21,302,168 99.97% 7,130 0.03% Frank Clegg 21,295,126 99.93% 14,172 0.07% Jonathan Deitcher 21,296,658 99.94% 12,640 0.06% Mitchell Goldhar 21,300,158 99.96% 9,140 0.04% Howard Grosfield 21,295,258 99.93% 14,040 0.07% Robert Haft 19,889,282 93.34% 1,420,016 6.66% Andrea Johnson 21,302,258 99.97% 7,040 0.03% Anne Marie O'Donovan 21,300,758 99.96% 8,540 0.04% Gerald Schwartz 21,301,358 99.96% 7,940 0.04%

Final results on all matters voted at the Annual Meeting held on August 18, 2020 are available under Indigo's profile on SEDAR at sedar.com.

About Indigo Books & Music Inc.

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo's Cultural Department Store™, is the world's first physical and digital meeting place inspired by and filled with books, music, art, ideas, and beautifully designed lifestyle products. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

Indigo founded the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation in 2004 to address the underfunding of public elementary school libraries. Every year the Foundation provides grants to high-needs elementary schools so they can transform their libraries with the purchase of new books and educational resources. To date, the Foundation has committed over $32 million to more than 3,000 elementary schools, benefitting more than 1,000,000 students. Most recently in April 2020, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented nation-wide school closures, the Foundation committed $1.0 million to provide books to families in need. To learn more about Indigo, please visit the "Our Company" section at indigo.ca.

