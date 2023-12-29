INDIGO CONFIRMS FULL LEADERSHIP TEAM AND LOOKS FORWARD WITH OPTIMISM TO 2024

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - As we prepare to turn the final pages on 2023, and start a fresh chapter in 2024, Indigo Books & Music Inc. is pleased to highlight the leadership in place to help drive the organization's mission to 'inspire reading and enrich lives' in all of Canada. Together, with our 5000+ employees from coast to coast, we look forward to adding a little joy to our customers' lives, each time they interact with us.

At the Board level, Markus Dohle, the former global Chief Executive Officer of Penguin Random House, serves as Chair of the Board. Eileen Naughton, former Chief People Officer at Google and a member of Indigo's Board, now serves as Chair of the Human Resources, Compensation and Governance Committee. Donald Lewtas, a former Managing Director at Onex Corporation, continues to serve as Chair of the Company's Audit Committee.

At the Executive level, Indigo is led by Heather Reisman, Chief Executive Officer, who continues to drive the Company forward with the same passion for booklovers, writers and publishers as she did when she founded Indigo 26 years ago. She is joined by an experienced and dedicated leadership team with deep commitment to Indigo. The team was recently further strengthened with the addition of Iain Kennedy, who until recently was Chief Technology Officer at Canadian Tire. Further information on Indigo's Board members and Executive team can be found at www.indigo.ca.

Finally, at a recent event focused on the future vision of Indigo, Heather Reisman was asked a question about what Indigo has done to address past Board resignations and the allegations of mistreatment by a former Board member. The Company had already spoken on these matters in its press release dated June 7, 2023. As the press release confirms, the concerns raised by the former Board member, Dr. Oriuwa, as her reasons for resigning were brought to the attention of Indigo's Board at the time of her resignation. Indigo and Ms. Reisman have not and will not comment further on these matters.

