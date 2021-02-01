Indigo Appoints Peter Ruis as President

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Indigo (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book and lifestyle retailer, announced the appointment of Peter Ruis to the position of President, effective immediately.

Mr. Ruis brings to Indigo a strong digital and omni-channel track record, with over thirty years of retail experience. Mr. Ruis was most recently Managing Director of Anthropologie URBN Group, where he shaped a unique position for the retailer as it expanded internationally. Prior to that, he was CEO of Jigsaw Group and the Executive Buying & Brand Director at John Lewis. Credited with transforming John Lewis and doubling its market share, Mr. Ruis is also behind the award-winning John Lewis Christmas ad. Based in London, United Kingdom, Mr. Ruis and his family will be transitioning to Toronto.

In his capacity as President, Mr. Ruis will be responsible for leading the Executive Team, fundamentally reshaping Indigo as a Living with Intention company, and transforming the Indigo business model while elevating the brand and driving profitable growth. Mr. Ruis will report directly to Indigo CEO, Heather Reisman.

Commenting on the appointment, Indigo CEO Heather Reisman said, "We're thrilled to have Peter join the Indigo team. We look forward to having Peter bring his wealth of knowledge and expertise to Indigo at this exciting moment in our business as we pivot to a Living with Intention company, providing our customers with the ideas, experts, and products to help them in their quest to live with purpose."

Peter Ruis added, ''I am hugely excited to take on this opportunity with such an iconic retailer. Indigo is uniquely positioned for success as we move forward from these challenging times."

To learn more about Indigo, please visit the Our Company section at indigo.ca.

About Indigo Books & Music Inc.

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is the world's first Cultural Department Store – a physical and digital meeting place inspired by and filled with books, music, art, ideas, and beautifully designed lifestyle products. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

Indigo founded the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation in 2004 to address the underfunding of public elementary school libraries. Every year the Foundation provides grants to high-needs elementary schools so they can transform their libraries with the purchase of new books and educational resources. To date, the Foundation has committed over $32 million to more than 3,000 elementary schools, benefitting more than 1,000,000 students. Most recently in April 2020, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented nation-wide school closures, the Foundation committed $1.0 million to provide books to families in need.

SOURCE Indigo Books & Music Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Kate Gregory, Director of Marketing and Communications, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.indigo.ca

