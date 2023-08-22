Indigo Announces Voting Results from 2023 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book and lifestyle retailer, held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today and announced the voting results for its board of directors.

The total number of shares represented in person or by proxy at the meeting was 20,813,508 representing 75.54% of Indigo's issued and outstanding Common Shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the eight nominee directors as shown below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Jonathan Deitcher 20,534,566 99.00 % 207,767 1.00 % Markus Dohle 20,689,907 99.75 % 52,426 0.25 % Wendy Evans 20,690,455 99.75 % 51,878 0.25 % Andrea Johnson 20,544,817 99.05 % 197,516 0.95 % Donald Lewtas 20,700,242 99.80 % 42,091 0.20 % Peter Ruis 20,699,987 99.80 % 42,346 0.20 % Gerald Schwartz 20,534,531 99.00 % 207,802 1.00 % Joel Silver 20,700,362 99.80 % 41,971 0.20 %

Final results on all matters voted at the Annual Meeting held on August 22, 2023 are available under Indigo's profile on SEDAR at sedar.com.

About Indigo Books & Music Inc.

Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of books, gifts, home, wellness, fashion, paper, baby and kids products, that support customers by simplifying their journey to Living with Intention. The Company operates retail stores in all ten provinces and one territory in Canada, and also has retail operations in the United States through a wholly-owned subsidiary, operating one retail store in Short Hills, New Jersey. Retail operations are seamlessly integrated with the Company's digital channels, including the www.indigo.ca website and the mobile applications, which are extensions of the physical stores and offer customers an expanded assortment of book titles, along with a meaningfully curated assortment of general merchandise. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.

The Company supports a separate registered charity, called the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation (the "Foundation"), which is committed to addressing educational inequality, and more specifically, the literacy crisis in Canada. The Foundation provides resources including new books and learning materials, training and year-round curation support to help ensure teachers, education staff, school administrators and other key stakeholders have the tools they need to promote literacy in their communities. With the support of the Company, its customers, employees, and suppliers, the Foundation has committed over $35.0 million to more than 1,000,000 students across Canada since 2004.

